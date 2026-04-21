Trump hints at ending Anthropic blacklisting, calls AI company ‘very smart’ after White House meeting

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 21) indicated that artificial intelligence firm Anthropic could be back in favor with his administration, suggesting a potential reversal of its earlier blacklisting by the Pentagon.

Trump, speaking with CNBC, said the company was “shaping up” following recent discussions with White House officials.

“They came to the White House a few days ago, and we had some very good talks with them,” Trump said. “And I think they’re shaping up. They’re very smart, and I think they can be of great use. I like smart people ... I think we’ll get along with them just fine.”

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From blacklisting to dialogue The remarks mark a notable shift after the administration in February directed federal agencies to halt work with Anthropic. The Pentagon subsequently labelled the firm a supply-chain risk, effectively cutting it off from defense-related engagements.

The move followed a dispute over safeguards governing how the military could deploy Anthropic’s AI tools. The company has strongly contested the designation and filed a lawsuit against the Defense Department in March.

Talks to repair ties Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei echoed the positive tone, saying its engagement with the administration focused on shared priorities including cybersecurity, maintaining US leadership in the AI race, and ensuring AI safety, as per Reuters.

The thaw comes shortly after Anthropic unveiled its most advanced AI system, Mythos, which experts say has an unprecedented ability to detect cybersecurity vulnerabilities—and potentially exploit them.

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The company has limited access to the tool, launching it under a controlled initiative called Project Glasswing. The programme involves select partners, including JPMorgan Chase, as well as major tech firms and cybersecurity organisations, to test the system and build defensive measures.