Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: ‘Something good may be happening’

US President Donald Trump suggested that progress may be emerging in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, though he urged caution. His comments came as US and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to refine a US peace proposal during talks in Geneva.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published24 Nov 2025, 09:44 PM IST
US President Donald Trump signals possible progress in Russia-Ukraine talks even as Kyiv, Europe reject US plan; Volodymyr Zelensky calls for firm EU backing. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump on Monday (November 24) suggested that negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war may be showing signs of movement, though he cautioned that any progress remains uncertain.

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump did not provide details on what prompted his optimism, and neither Washington nor Kyiv immediately commented on the message. His remarks, however, come amid renewed diplomatic activity involving US, Ukrainian and European officials, who have been working to narrow differences over competing proposals for a potential peace framework.

The conflict, now in its third year, has escalated pressure on all sides as Russia continues battlefield advances and Ukraine faces mounting political strains.

Washington, Kyiv narrow gaps

US and Ukrainian officials said on Monday they had agreed to refine a US peace proposal after talks in Geneva, issuing a joint statement that they had drafted a “refined peace framework.”

Details were not disclosed, but the discussions received a cautious welcome from some European allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s delegation was returning from Switzerland to brief him. “Negotiations are ongoing,” he said.

US plan sparks pushback

The US surprised Kyiv and European partners last week with a 28-point peace plan that Kyiv and allies viewed as tilted toward Moscow’s demands. The plan reportedly required Ukraine to cede more territory, accept limits on its military, and agree never to join NATO — conditions Ukraine has long rejected as surrender.

Kyiv’s European allies quickly drafted a counter-proposal. A copy seen by Reuters would freeze fighting along current front lines and provide Ukraine with a US security guarantee similar to NATO protection.

Moscow rejected the European version outright.

“The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in Moscow.

Turmoil in Kyiv

The leaked U.S draft ignited alarm in Kyiv and several European capitals for appearing to favor Russia’s territorial claims and attempts to limit Ukraine’s armed forces. It also made no provision for accountability for alleged Russian war crimes.

Still, after the Geneva meeting, Zelensky said he believed Trump was “hearing” Ukraine’s concerns, describing discussions with the US. as “productive.”

Talks continue without deadline

After Sunday’s meeting in Geneva, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to relax Trump’s deadline, saying “more time is needed.”

Both the US and Ukraine described the talks as productive but did not release specifics about remaining points of contention.

“It is important that European partners support our positions and our people,” Zelensky said on Monday, underscoring concerns about US pressure and Trump’s repeated claims that Kyiv has shown “zero gratitude.”

 
 
