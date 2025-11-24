Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: ‘Something good may be happening’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (November 24) suggested that negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war may be showing signs of movement, though he cautioned that any progress remains uncertain.

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump did not provide details on what prompted his optimism, and neither Washington nor Kyiv immediately commented on the message. His remarks, however, come amid renewed diplomatic activity involving US, Ukrainian and European officials, who have been working to narrow differences over competing proposals for a potential peace framework.

The conflict, now in its third year, has escalated pressure on all sides as Russia continues battlefield advances and Ukraine faces mounting political strains.

Washington, Kyiv narrow gaps US and Ukrainian officials said on Monday they had agreed to refine a US peace proposal after talks in Geneva, issuing a joint statement that they had drafted a “refined peace framework.”

Details were not disclosed, but the discussions received a cautious welcome from some European allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s delegation was returning from Switzerland to brief him. “Negotiations are ongoing,” he said.

US plan sparks pushback The US surprised Kyiv and European partners last week with a 28-point peace plan that Kyiv and allies viewed as tilted toward Moscow’s demands. The plan reportedly required Ukraine to cede more territory, accept limits on its military, and agree never to join NATO — conditions Ukraine has long rejected as surrender.

Kyiv’s European allies quickly drafted a counter-proposal. A copy seen by Reuters would freeze fighting along current front lines and provide Ukraine with a US security guarantee similar to NATO protection.

Moscow rejected the European version outright.

“The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in Moscow.

Turmoil in Kyiv The leaked U.S draft ignited alarm in Kyiv and several European capitals for appearing to favor Russia’s territorial claims and attempts to limit Ukraine’s armed forces. It also made no provision for accountability for alleged Russian war crimes.

Still, after the Geneva meeting, Zelensky said he believed Trump was “hearing” Ukraine’s concerns, describing discussions with the US. as “productive.”

Talks continue without deadline After Sunday’s meeting in Geneva, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to relax Trump’s deadline, saying “more time is needed.”

Both the US and Ukraine described the talks as productive but did not release specifics about remaining points of contention.