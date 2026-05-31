Trump hits out at federal judge for blocking Kennedy Center's renovation closure; slams US court system

A day after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., blocked the renovation of the Kennedy Center, President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) branded him as "an anti-Trump hater," predicting that the nation's premier performing arts center, which he wanted to close for a two-year overhaul, will “soon be closed, probably never to open again.”

In a rather lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump fumed about the Friday ruling from District Judge Christopher Cooper, who also ordered that Trump's name must be removed from the center. Angered at his latest setback, the US President said it was “impossible for me to be treated fairly,” tying Cooper's ruling to earlier losses, including the Supreme Court’s rejection in February of his sweeping tariffs.

Federal judge blocks Kennedy Center closure, Trump fumes Trump's remarks against Cooper came a day after the judge blocked the Center's closure for the renovation project and said, "The trustees might have assessed the propriety of closure in a number of prudent ways. This was not one." He also concluded that the Kennedy Center's board "overstepped its statutory bounds" by unilaterally adding Trump's name to the center, noting that Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name and that only Congress has the authority to change it.

Earlier in April, Cooper heard parallel lawsuits challenging the project. While one was filed by a group of cultural and historic preservation organisations, the other was brought by Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who serves as an ex officio member of the board through her position in Congress. He ruled in favor of Beatty’s request but rejected the other challenge.

Additionally, the court gave the center a two-week timeline to remove Trump's name, a move that did not sit well with the US President. Defending his name being added to the Kennedy Center, he said that it was the board, not him, that added the Trump name to the center. "They thought it would be good for this dying Institution."

Trump gives up control of Kennedy Center While Trump's post aimed to make the case for the Kennedy Center renovation project, he did not clarify whether he would continue to defend it in court. Hours after the district judge's ruling, Trump said he was backing away from renovations and making arrangements to relinquish control of what, until his second term, had been known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to Congress.

Trump slams Judge Cooper, his wife Slamming Cooper, the US President noted, "Trump-hating Judge wants to keep it open because his wife probably told him to do so! Cooper’s wife, Amy Jeffress, who doesn’t use the “Cooper” name because they, as a couple, don’t want people to know that she has a Conflict of Interest with an important Judge, is a Radical Left Democrat."

He added that Jeffress, a partner at the Hecker Fink law firm, is a former federal prosecutor who served as a counselor to Attorney General Eric Holder during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama. Cooper was nominated for the bench by Obama.

Trump backs renovation project Trump asserted that the Kennedy Center, named for the late Democratic president and opened in 1971, was “rusted, rotted, and rat and bug-infested” and that the "new Building would have been incomparable." He added, “The marble is in terrible shape, the pipes are gone, the air conditioning and heating systems are 65 years old, and no longer functioning. It was all being torn out to be replaced by brand new Carrier Equipment, at the highest standard.”

Trump says US court system is rigged Taking a dig at the US Supreme Court, Trump said the country's court system is rigged after the "Country lost the TARIFF Case, and is forced to pay back 149 Billion Dollars in money received from people who hate everything we stand for."

He added that the administration will probably end up losing the birthright citizenship case as well.