Trump hits out at federal judge for blocking Kennedy Center's renovation closure; slams US court system

A day after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., blocked the renovation of the Kennedy Center, President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) branded him as "an anti-Trump hater," predicting that the nation's premier performing arts center, which he wanted to close for a two-year overhaul, will “soon be closed, probably never to open again.”

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In a rather lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump fumed about the Friday ruling from District Judge Christopher Cooper, who also ordered that Trump's name must be removed from the center. Angered at his latest setback, the US President said it was “impossible for me to be treated fairly,” tying Cooper's ruling to earlier losses, including the Supreme Court’s rejection in February of his sweeping tariffs.

Federal judge blocks Kennedy Center closure, Trump fumes Trump's remarks against Cooper came a day after the judge blocked the Center's closure for the renovation project and said, "The trustees might have assessed the propriety of closure in a number of prudent ways. This was not one." He also concluded that the Kennedy Center's board "overstepped its statutory bounds" by unilaterally adding Trump's name to the center, noting that Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name and that only Congress has the authority to change it.

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Earlier in April, Cooper heard parallel lawsuits challenging the project. While one was filed by a group of cultural and historic preservation organisations, the other was brought by Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who serves as an ex officio member of the board through her position in Congress. He ruled in favor of Beatty’s request but rejected the other challenge.

Additionally, the court gave the center a two-week timeline to remove Trump's name, a move that did not sit well with the US President. Defending his name being added to the Kennedy Center, he said that it was the board, not him, that added the Trump name to the center. "They thought it would be good for this dying Institution."

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Trump gives up control of Kennedy Center While Trump's post aimed to make the case for the Kennedy Center renovation project, he did not clarify whether he would continue to defend it in court. Hours after the district judge's ruling, Trump said he was backing away from renovations and making arrangements to relinquish control of what, until his second term, had been known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to Congress.

Trump slams Judge Cooper, his wife Slamming Cooper, the US President noted, "Trump-hating Judge wants to keep it open because his wife probably told him to do so! Cooper’s wife, Amy Jeffress, who doesn’t use the “Cooper” name because they, as a couple, don’t want people to know that she has a Conflict of Interest with an important Judge, is a Radical Left Democrat."

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He added that Jeffress, a partner at the Hecker Fink law firm, is a former federal prosecutor who served as a counselor to Attorney General Eric Holder during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama. Cooper was nominated for the bench by Obama.

Trump backs renovation project Trump asserted that the Kennedy Center, named for the late Democratic president and opened in 1971, was “rusted, rotted, and rat and bug-infested” and that the "new Building would have been incomparable." He added, “The marble is in terrible shape, the pipes are gone, the air conditioning and heating systems are 65 years old, and no longer functioning. It was all being torn out to be replaced by brand new Carrier Equipment, at the highest standard.”

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Trump says US court system is rigged Taking a dig at the US Supreme Court, Trump said the country's court system is rigged after the "Country lost the TARIFF Case, and is forced to pay back 149 Billion Dollars in money received from people who hate everything we stand for."

He added that the administration will probably end up losing the birthright citizenship case as well.

Key Takeaways Trump's response highlights tensions between the executive branch and judicial decisions.

The ruling underscores the importance of congressional authority in matters concerning the Kennedy Center.

The case reflects ongoing debates about renovation and preservation of historical cultural institutions.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.