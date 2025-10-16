Trump holds ‘lengthy’ call with Putin ahead of meeting with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a “lengthy” conversation. Trump stated that he and Putin will each report the contents of the call once it concludes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion.”

The conversation comes just ahead of Trump’s scheduled Friday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of the US providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its defense against Russian aggression.

Strategic implications Trump has indicated growing frustration with Putin in recent weeks, criticizing the Russian leader for failing to seriously negotiate an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a statement to reporters on Sunday, Trump suggested he may speak with Russia first before approving missile access for Ukraine.

Potential outcomes The discussions with both Putin and Zelensky highlight the administration’s active engagement in attempts to mediate the conflict while balancing US military support for Ukraine.

How these talks unfold may influence the timing and scale of military aid, including advanced missile systems, to Ukrainian forces.

Trump signals potential Tomahawk missile support for Ukraine Trump has hinted that the United States could supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, a move that could allow strikes against targets inside Russia.

Speaking on Air Force One on October 13, Trump said: "We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up — yeah, I want to. I want to see the war settled."

Trump also confirmed ongoing discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend regarding the potential missile support:

"We’ll see," he added.

Russian response Russian has strongly warned against supplying such weapons. President Vladimir Putin described the potential move as a “qualitatively new stage of escalation,” while former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cautioned:

“It could end badly for everyone, and first and foremost, for Trump himself.”

Zelensky’s delegation and focus Zelensky is visiting the US with a delegation that includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and national security chief Rustem Umerov. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening Ukraine’s defense, energy resilience, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, said on X: "High-level talks aim to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, secure our energy resilience, and intensify sanctions pressure on the aggressor."

Strategic needs highlighted by Zelensky In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s need for advanced air defense systems and long-range weapons: "We need real air defense. And the second point is to have long weapons, long-distance capabilities."