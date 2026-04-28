Trump holds security talks as US reviews Iran offer to reopen Hormuz in exchange for lifting blockade

The White House said US officials are reviewing Iran’s latest proposal, while reiterating firm red lines on any potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Monday (April 27) that President Donald Trump had convened his national security team to assess the proposal.

“The president has met with his national security team this morning. The meeting may be ongoing,” Leavitt told reporters.

Trump’s ‘red lines’ on Iran policy Leavitt stressed that Washington’s position on Iran remains unchanged, particularly regarding nuclear weapons development.

“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear,” she said, adding that Trump would speak publicly on the issue “very soon.”

She added, “I don’t want to get ahead of the president or his national security team.”

Iran’s reported interim proposal The discussions come after reports that Tehran has proposed an arrangement involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade on Iranian ports.

The proposal reportedly also seeks to delay negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, a core sticking point in the conflict.

Iran signals resistance and outreach to Russia Separately, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reaffirming Tehran’s strategic alignment with Russia.

Araghchi said the Iranian people can resist “US aggression” and will overcome current challenges, according to Iranian state media.

Pakistan role and diplomatic messaging Iran has also reportedly communicated through Pakistan, indicating that the conflict could end if the US lifts its naval blockade and provides guarantees against future military action.

According to reports, Tehran suggested that nuclear negotiations could be addressed in a later phase, separating them from immediate ceasefire and maritime issues.

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