Trump honors injured National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe's family: 'Fantastic American patriot'

US President Donald Trump met with the family of Andrew Wolfe, a National Guardsman who was seriously injured while on duty near the White House, alongside fellow Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, who tragically died from her injuries, when shot allegedly by a 29-year-old Afghan national.

Sharing a picture of his meeting with the meeting with Andrew Wolfe's family on Truth Social, Trump praised the National Guardsman and his family.

"The great family of Andrew Wolfe — Our wonderful National Guardsman who was badly injured protecting the Capital of the United States of America. He is in the process of healing. His parents, brother, and all of his friends are praying. I just met them in the Oval Office — They are fantastic American Patriots!," Trump wrote.

Wolfe’s condition: A miracle in progress Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on Wolfe’s recovery: "Please continue to pray for Andy... He's a miracle... and now, he's able to open both eyes... We are praying that he makes a full recovery."

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey provided updates on Wolfe’s condition previously. He said the 24-year-old Guardsman, who gave a thumbs up and wiggled his toes in response to medical personnel, remains in serious condition.

"Andrew is still fighting for his life," Morrisey said. "Andrew needs prayers."

Fatal attack on Sarah Beckstrom The other West Virginia National Guard member involved in the shooting, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, tragically died. She had enlisted in 2023 and had been deployed to Washington since August. Both Wolfe and Beckstrom had been deployed after Trump sent National Guard forces to D.C. to help fight crime.

Shooter identified and background Authorities have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was radicalized after moving to the US in 2021. Lakanwal was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan and had been granted asylum under Trump.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously said Lakanwal was radicalized after he and his family moved to the US in 2021.

Lakanwal faces charges including first-degree murder and assault. Investigators said he drove across the country from Washington State and shot the two Guardsmen with a .357 Magnum revolver before being wounded himself. He remains hospitalized, and a court date has not yet been scheduled.

Investigators are continuing to explore Lakanwal’s motive for the attack.

