Trump honours teen lifeguard who risked life saving 10-year-old, jokes to rescued boy: 'I don't know if I'd do it...'

A 16-year-old lifeguard who battled powerful waves to save a 10-year-old boy off the California coast has been honoured at the White House, where he met US President Donald Trump alongside the child he rescued.

Nathanial Rai, 10, was swept into rough waters near Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz when lifeguard Ryder Williams intervened. Dramatic footage of the rescue later went viral, showing Williams holding on to Nathanial as powerful waves repeatedly crashed over them.

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Weeks later, the two boys found themselves together again — this time inside the Oval Office, with Trump recounting the dramatic rescue.

Nathanial arrived wearing a dark suit and maroon tie and sat on a gold couch next to his father and Trump. Williams sat across from them as the President spoke about his actions.

Speaking about the teenager, Trump told Nathanial: “He's a real hero. I don't know if I'd do it. I wouldn't, probably. You're lucky I wasn't on the service that day.”

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How Ryder Williams Saved Nathanial Rai The rescue unfolded at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz and was captured on camera.

The viral footage showed Williams clinging to Nathanial while trying to keep both of them above water as heavy waves pounded the area. At one point, the two disappeared beneath the waves, only to emerge again as the water receded.

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A second lifeguard, Aaron Bohnen, eventually joined the effort and helped bring both boys safely back to shore.

The video spread widely online in late July and caught Trump's attention. His son, Eric Trump, had shared the footage and said Williams deserved "the highest civilian honor."

Trump later said he would invite the teenager to the White House to recognise his bravery.

Nathanial's father, Sumit, told the Associated Press that he could never repay Williams for what he had done.

"What he did, I can never repay. I'm forever grateful," he said.

Trump Asks Nathanial About The Rescue During the Oval Office meeting, Trump also recalled a conversation he had with Nathanial about the incident.

"And he saved this young gentleman. Who I had a long talk with. I said, when you have made it without him? And he said, not really. Right? Not really. It was trouble," Trump said.

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The rescue footage showed the scale of the challenge Williams faced as he attempted to get Nathanial back to safety while waves continued to crash over them, WBAL TV 11 reported.

California Debate Over Lifeguards As First Responders Williams' actions have also come amid a broader debate in California over whether lifeguards should officially be classified as first responders.

As NBC Bay Area reported, state lawmakers are considering legislation that would formally give lifeguards that designation. Supporters say it could provide greater professional recognition, resources and support, while potentially improving worker protections and benefits.

However, the proposal also raises questions about training requirements and how such a designation would work.

Santa Cruz state Senator John Laird told NBC Bay Area that while lifeguards clearly respond to emergencies, formally classifying them as first responders would require consideration of the standards attached to the designation.

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"Of course, lifeguards are first responders, but first responders also go through this rigorous training, so you'd have to decide - because in the peace officer standards training you go through eight months of training - so you'd have to decide what's appropriate here," Laird was quoted as saying.

"How does it work? How does it get designated? What training comes with it? Who pays for it?"

Trump Backs Closer Look At Proposal The issue was raised directly with Trump during the Oval Office meeting.

Washington correspondent Jackie DeFusco asked the President about a congressional effort to classify open-water lifeguards as first responders. Such a move could potentially give them greater access to federal programmes and benefits.

Trump said he was hearing about the proposal for the first time but expressed support for examining it.

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"First time I've ever heard the question," Trump said. "But this is something that's been going on, I guess. Is that right? I'd like to put my weight behind it. So let's take a look at it. Very important."

The White House meeting therefore highlighted more than Williams' individual act of bravery. His rescue of Nathanial has also drawn fresh attention to the risks lifeguards face and the ongoing effort to secure greater recognition and support for their work.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.