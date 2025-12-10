Trump in Pennsylvania LIVE: US President delivers remarks on economy, says rent prices, cost of Thanksgiving turkey down

US President Donald Trump delivered remarks on the economy during a rally held in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. He lambasted the Democrats and former President Joe Biden over a host of issues. The US President said, “I have no higher priority than Making America AFFORDABLE Again.”

He insisted that consumer prices were falling "tremendously" and said, “Rent prices are down. Dairy prices are coming down very strongly. The cost of Thanksgiving turkeys was down by 33% compared to the Biden-era [high].”

Here are some top quotes from Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania:

1. “I have no higher priority than Making America AFFORDABLE Again... They [Democrats] gave you high prices and we're bringing those prices DOWN,” said President Donald J. Trump.

( White House )

2. Trump insisted that consumer prices were falling "tremendously" as he addressed a campaign-style rally on Tuesday, aimed at quelling voter anger about the cost of living.

"Prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country," the Republican said in Pennsylvania, hitting out at Democrats over what he called a "hoax" on the issue.

3. "Since my inauguration, we've created nearly 60,000 new Pennsylvania jobs, including 4,000 Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs...more than 40,000 Pennsylvanians have been lifted off food stamps...we've secured commitments for nearly $100 billion dollars of investment in Pennsylvania," Trump said.

4. Trump said that now, more Americans are working than any time in the history of the US. “Before I took office, 100% of all net new jobs were going to migrants and illegals. Since I took office, 100% of ALL net job creation is going to AMERICAN CITIZENS," he said.

5. “Buy your own health insurance,” said Trump. Attacking Biden, Trump said, "Under Obamacare, trillions of dollars were given directly to health insurance companies...I want to give billions of dollars directly to the people...I want to give NOTHING to the insurance companies...We want you to go out and buy your own health insurance."

6. Trump further claimed that the US is now drilling more oil than "we've ever done — ever before... It was just reported that four states had $1.99 a gallon."

7. Trump said Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was shot last month in the attack on two National Guard troops from West Virginia, was able to get out of bed today. Wolfe remains hospitalised.