Inflatable Trump effigy spotted on Washington streets as thousands across NYC, Boston join ‘No Kings’ protest - Watch

Several people took to the streets of Washington, New York City, among other areas across the US on Saturday, as part of the third edition of the "No Kings" rallies. Attendees are rallying against US President Donald Trump's policies, higher costs of living and US' conflict with Iran, reports stated.

Social media was abuzz with netizens posting visuals of the marches. One video showed protesters in Washington D.C. carrying what looked like an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump and a hand-made drawing of US constitution.

Another clip showed thousands of 'No Kings' anti-Trump protesters on the streets of Philadelphia.

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What is ‘No Kings’ protest? The ‘No Kings’ movement launched last year on Trump's birthday, June 14 — saw an estimated 4 to 6 million people across roughly 2,100 sites nationwide, participate.

The second wave of protests in October involved an estimated 7 million participants in more than 2,700 cities, according to a crowd-sourcing analysis published by prominent data journalist G. Elliott Morris. That October event was largely fueled by a backlash against a government shutdown, an aggressive crackdown by federal immigration authorities, and the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.

A drone view shows demonstrators gathered for a 'No Kings' protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday's marches mark the third edition of the movement.

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What ‘No Kings’ means The protests are aimed at the use of unchecked presidential power – highlighting the principle that US is a democracy – whose people elect their president.

“In June, we did what many claimed was impossible: peacefully mobilized millions of people to take to the streets and declare with one voice — America has No Kings. And it mattered. The world saw the power of the people. President Trump’s birthday parade was drowned out by protests in every state and across the globe. His attempt to turn June 14 into a coronation collapsed, and the story became the strength of a movement rising against his authoritarian power grabs,” states ‘No Kings’ website.

No Kings website

Ada Shen, the Paris No Kings organiser, mentioned, "I protest all of Trump's illegal, immoral, reckless, and feckless, endless wars. “It is clear he doesn't really have a plan. It is clearly that the abuse of power is the point. It is very clear that he is a strong man who is abusing the authority vested in him by the American people as our elected president.”

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Earlier, a report by Reuters mentioned that Singers Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez will headline a rally at the state capitol in Minnesota, where upward of 100,000 people are expected to gather.

The area became a flashpoint over Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.