Trump intelligence chief nominee Jay Clayton declines to say Biden won 2020 election during senate confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, faced intense questioning from Senate Democrats during a contentious confirmation hearing on Wednesday (July 15), with much of the debate centered on the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic senators repeatedly asked Clayton whether former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Clayton consistently responded that the election had been "certified" for Biden but declined to explicitly state that Biden won.

When pressed by Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Clayton resisted giving a direct answer.

"I'm not going to get into this with you," Clayton said. "I've answered it."

Democrats argued that the refusal to acknowledge the election outcome raised concerns about his willingness to protect the integrity of future elections.

Warner expresses 'bitter' disappointment Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he had previously supported Clayton's nomination but left the hearing disappointed.

"I've known Mr. Clayton for some time, I worked with him closely when he was at the SEC. But I am bitterly disappointed," Warner said.

Democrats said they fear President Trump could seek to use intelligence agencies to influence future elections, citing his continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Republicans continue to back nominee Despite Democratic opposition, Clayton continues to enjoy strong support from Republican lawmakers.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton announced that the committee intends to vote on Clayton's nomination next week.

Republicans had hoped to quickly confirm Clayton and replace acting intelligence chief Bill Pulte, whose temporary appointment drew criticism from members of both parties due to his lack of intelligence experience.

Clayton pledges integrity if confirmed In his opening statement, Clayton emphasized his commitment to national security and professional leadership.

"I saw firsthand how a strong national security apparatus depends on decisive judgment, discipline, integrity, and effective communication and cooperation across different branches of the government," Clayton said.

He added: "If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, I will commit to upholding these principles every day."

Questions over Tulsi Gabbard's election office visit Democrats also questioned Clayton about former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's visit to a Georgia election office during an FBI search related to the 2020 election.

Clayton initially said he had not been aware of Gabbard's visit until preparing for the hearing before later clarifying that it "wasn't something on my mind."

Warner challenged that explanation.

"It strains credibility," Warner said.

Clayton declined to say whether he believed Gabbard's actions were appropriate or whether he would have handled the situation differently.

No role in Trump's planned election address Lawmakers also asked Clayton about President Trump's announcement that he would deliver a primetime address focused on elections, amid suggestions that the president could revisit disputed claims about the 2020 vote.

Clayton said he had no involvement in preparing the speech.

"I had no involvement," he told senators.

Pressed over subpoenas targeting journalists Democrats questioned Clayton about subpoenas issued to four New York Times journalists following reports concerning security issues involving a Qatari-gifted Air Force One.

The Committee to Protect Journalists criticized the subpoenas as an effort to intimidate the press.

Clayton declined to discuss the details of the investigation or whether the White House had been consulted before the subpoenas were issued.

"I am confident in procedures we have in place to protect freedom of press," he said.

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