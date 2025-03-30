Trump International Hotel Las Vegas sued after woman dies from revolving door accident

The family of a 78-year-old woman who died a year after being “ejected” from a malfunctioning revolving door at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the property.

The lawsuit, filed on March 18 in Clark County District Court, alleges that Trump International Hotel was negligent in maintaining the revolving door, leading to the fatal injuries suffered by Diana Truschke, a California resident. The suit claims that hotel employees knew or should have known that the door was not functioning correctly and that it failed to meet safety standards.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was first to report on the case.

Incident overview According to the lawsuit, Truschke was attempting to exit the Trump International Hotel on March 21, 2023, when the revolving door suddenly sped up and struck her from behind. She was “violently ejected” and thrown several feet, landing face-first. The lawsuit does not specify the exact injuries she sustained but states that she required extensive medical treatment following the fall.

Health deterioration and death Truschke’s health continued to decline following the incident, and she succumbed to injuries from the fall on October 14, 2023. Her family contends that the injuries sustained in the accident directly contributed to her death.

Legal claims and compensation sought The family is suing on the grounds of negligence, negligent hiring, training, and supervision, as well as wrongful death. They are seeking general and special damages exceeding $15,000 for loss of companionship, economic damages, future earnings, medical costs, physical and emotional pain, and other related expenses.

