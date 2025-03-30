Trump International Hotel Las Vegas sued after woman dies from revolving door accident

  • The family of Diana Truschke, a 78-year-old California woman, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The suit alleges that she was “ejected” from a malfunctioning revolving door in March 2023, leading to severe injuries.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published30 Mar 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Advertisement
According to the lawsuit, Diana Truschke was attempting to exit the Trump International Hotel on March 21, 2023, when the revolving door suddenly sped up and struck her from behind.

The family of a 78-year-old woman who died a year after being “ejected” from a malfunctioning revolving door at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the property.

The lawsuit, filed on March 18 in Clark County District Court, alleges that Trump International Hotel was negligent in maintaining the revolving door, leading to the fatal injuries suffered by Diana Truschke, a California resident. The suit claims that hotel employees knew or should have known that the door was not functioning correctly and that it failed to meet safety standards.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was first to report on the case.

Incident overview

According to the lawsuit, Truschke was attempting to exit the Trump International Hotel on March 21, 2023, when the revolving door suddenly sped up and struck her from behind. She was “violently ejected” and thrown several feet, landing face-first. The lawsuit does not specify the exact injuries she sustained but states that she required extensive medical treatment following the fall.

Health deterioration and death

Truschke’s health continued to decline following the incident, and she succumbed to injuries from the fall on October 14, 2023. Her family contends that the injuries sustained in the accident directly contributed to her death.

Legal claims and compensation sought

The family is suing on the grounds of negligence, negligent hiring, training, and supervision, as well as wrongful death. They are seeking general and special damages exceeding $15,000 for loss of companionship, economic damages, future earnings, medical costs, physical and emotional pain, and other related expenses.

Advertisement
Also Read | What is a woman? Trump’s ‘easy’ response draws sharp netizen reaction

Hotel’s response awaited

As of now, Trump International Hotel has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Also Read | Amber Ruffin pulled out from White House annual dinner event. Who is she?
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump International Hotel Las Vegas sued after woman dies from revolving door accident
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App