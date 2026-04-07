Trump's Iran Deadline, The Final Hours LIVE: ‘We’ll get an answer by 8’ — Vance warns crunch hour for Iran

Trump deadline for Iran countdown live updates: The Trump deadline is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 — which is 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. In Iran, which uses Iran Standard Time (UTC + 3:30), that corresponds to 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
What is Trump’s deadline?
President Donald Trump has publicly set Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT as the final cutoff for Iran to make a deal — either reopen the Strait of Hormuz or agree to U.S. terms.
Trump has repeatedly flagged this 8 p.m. deadline as “final,” warning of severe consequences if Iran fails to comply.
Trump has a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply could lead to catastrophic strikes.
Countdown and stakes
As the clock ticks down toward 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday:
US has signaled readiness to escalate military operations if demands are unmet.
Iran continues diplomatic resistance, pushing for a lasting peace rather than temporary compliance.
Markets, especially oil prices, remain volatile while investors watch the situation closely.
Trump threatens to ‘take out’ Iran — Tehran rejects ceasefire
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Trump said Iran could be “taken out” in a single night and vowed to destroy every bridge and power plant in the country. He dismissed concerns over potential war crimes, stating he was “not at all” concerned about legal consequences.
Iran responded through the official IRNA news agency, rejecting a simple ceasefire and insisting on a permanent resolution to the conflict. Tehran outlined ten conditions, including ending regional conflicts, establishing protocols for safe passage through the Strait, lifting sanctions, and reconstruction. Iran’s top joint military command described Trump’s threats as “rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless,” while Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi called on citizens, including artists and athletes, to form human chains at power plants as a symbolic protest.
Embassy of Iran in Pakistan responds to US President Trump's ‘whole civilization will die tonight’: "You don't know how civilizations work because Never had one. They are not born over a night and will not die over a night."
In a statement released by his office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims Israeli warplanes struck bridges and railways in Iran.
Netanyahu claims IRGC used routes for weapons transport — “to transport materials to make weapons”
He emphasises focus on state targets — “They weren’t meant to target Iranian civilians but the government.”
He says — “This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel.”
Declares change in regional balance — “We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other.” (AP)
Pakistan military backs government efforts to end Middle East conflict, urges restraint and dialogue amid rising tensions, warns attacks on Saudi Arabia could undermine diplomatic efforts.
Remarks were made during top commanders’ meeting led by Asim Munir.
Pakistan military condemns strikes on Saudi petrochemical and industrial facilities, calls attacks an “unnecessary escalation”, says violence could derail “sincere efforts” for peaceful resolution, praises Saudi Arabia’s restraint “despite grave provocations”. (AP)
US official confirms to AP about overnight strikes on Kharg Island, says targets were previously struck military sites, clarifies strikes were not aimed at oil infrastructure.
No details provided on specific targets hit.
Earlier assessment based on satellite analysis by ISW and AEI’s Critical Threats Project said strikes hit air defenses, radar site, airport, and hovercraft base
Vance remarks made during Hungary visit:
JD Vance signals war could end soon — “very shortly”, says outcome depends on Tehran — “the nature of the conclusion is ultimately up to the Iranians”
Vance highlights ongoing talks — focus on “what does this look like afterwards?”
He confirms urgency of timeline — “The president has set a deadline for about 12 hours from now”
Vance indicates active diplomacy — “there’s going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then”
He strikes optimistic tone — “I’m hopeful that it gets to a good resolution”
Despite the threats, Trump ended his Truth Social post with a direct message to Iranians: “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
Trump wrote on Truth Social:
“Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change — where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail — maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”
However, no independent confirmation has emerged to support claims of any leadership change in Tehran.
US vice president JD Vance seems to confirms US strikes on Kharg Island. He said in Budapest: it is “my understanding ... that we were to strike some military targets on Kharg Island. I believe we’ve done so.”
US vice president JD Vance urges caution — “I hope they’re smart”, says US has already “defeated Iran militarily”.
Vance accuses Iran of weaponising economy — “trying to exact as much economic pain on the world as possible” by keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.
Vance warns “has the ability to extract much greater economic cost on Iran”, claims Iran cannot match US pressure — “than Iran has an ability to extract cost on us or on our friends”.
Vance says, “We feel confident that we can get a response… by 8 o’clock tonight”.
Kharg Island is central to Iran’s oil export infrastructure, making it a critical economic and military target.
Earlier in the war, US strikes reportedly hit air defenses, radar systems, an airport, and a hovercraft base, according to satellite analysis by the Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project.
The official cited by AP said US forces struck military installations on the island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports.
The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island on Tuesday, targeting military positions just hours before President Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to comply with US demands.
The development was confirmed by a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity, according to AP.
Israel condemns terrorist attack on its Consulate in Istanbul, praises Turkish security forces for swift response, says attack was successfully thwarted, notes multiple past terror attempts on diplomatic posts, asserts “terror will not deter us” stance.
Despite the threats to Iran that a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’, Trump suggested a potential positive outcome, writing on Truth Social: "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change — where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail — maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen — WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight — one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."
US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Truth Social, saying: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."
He set a hard deadline of 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday (midnight GMT, 3:30 a.m. Tehran) for Iran to comply with U.S. demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, or face severe consequences.
Ravi Hari is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers major international developments, with a focus on politics, policy shifts, elections, conflicts, diplomacy, and evolving geopolitical power dynamics. He closely tracks the United States and other strategically important regions that shape global economic and political discourse. Based in Mumbai, Ravi plays a key role in planning daily news execution, delivering breaking news coverage, and producing in-depth, long-form stories tailored for a digital-first audience. <br><br> With more than 15 years of experience in digital journalism, Ravi specializes in producing and overseeing news content across multiple platforms. He is adept at delivering both breaking and analytical stories, tracking emerging trends, and implementing strategies to optimize audience engagement and visibility. He believes in delivering journalism that is accurate, insightful, impactful, grounded in integrity, facts, and thorough analysis. <br><br> Ravi has built a distinguished career across leading news and media organizations. Earlier, he worked with Moneycontrol, BTVI, and Times Now. These roles strengthened his real-time editorial decision-making, and social media strategy, while honing his ability to navigate fast-paced news cycles and deliver engaging content. <br><br> Ravi holds a Master’s degree in English, awarded with a Gold Medal. Outside of work, he is passionate about engaging with diverse perspectives and enjoys reading books on history and international relations to deepen his understanding of global affairs, as well as exploring culture, literature, and traditions to gain insights into societies. He values staying connected with friends. He is also passionate about mentoring young athletes, drawing on his own experience as a university-level table tennis player to guide and inspire emerging talent.