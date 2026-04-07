Trump's Iran Deadline, The Final Hours LIVE: ‘We’ll get an answer by 8’ — Vance warns crunch hour for Iran

Trump deadline for Iran countdown live updates: The Trump deadline is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 — which is 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. In Iran, which uses Iran Standard Time (UTC + 3:30), that corresponds to 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

What is Trump’s deadline?

President Donald Trump has publicly set Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT as the final cutoff for Iran to make a deal — either reopen the Strait of Hormuz or agree to U.S. terms.

Trump has repeatedly flagged this 8 p.m. deadline as “final,” warning of severe consequences if Iran fails to comply.

Trump has a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply could lead to catastrophic strikes.

Countdown and stakes

As the clock ticks down toward 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday:

US has signaled readiness to escalate military operations if demands are unmet.

Iran continues diplomatic resistance, pushing for a lasting peace rather than temporary compliance.

Markets, especially oil prices, remain volatile while investors watch the situation closely.

Trump threatens to ‘take out’ Iran — Tehran rejects ceasefire

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Trump said Iran could be “taken out” in a single night and vowed to destroy every bridge and power plant in the country. He dismissed concerns over potential war crimes, stating he was “not at all” concerned about legal consequences.

Iran responded through the official IRNA news agency, rejecting a simple ceasefire and insisting on a permanent resolution to the conflict. Tehran outlined ten conditions, including ending regional conflicts, establishing protocols for safe passage through the Strait, lifting sanctions, and reconstruction. Iran’s top joint military command described Trump’s threats as “rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless,” while Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi called on citizens, including artists and athletes, to form human chains at power plants as a symbolic protest.