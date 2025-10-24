‘Trump is instrument of divine will’: Steve Bannon claims US Prez will serve 3rd term, ‘there’s a plan'

Right-wing US media personality and a huge Trump supporter Steve Bannon claimed on Thursday, October 23, that Donald Trump will serve as the President for the third time in 2028 and there is a “plan” to get it done.

Speaking in an interview, Steve Bannon said that Donald Trump is gonna get a third term. “Trump is gonna be president in '28, and people just sort of [need to] get accommodated with that,” he said.

When asked about the 22nd Amendment which does not allow a candidate to be elected as the US President for a third term, Steve Bannon said “there is a plan”.

“There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there's a plan,” he said, without revealing any more details about the “plan”.

‘Have to finish what we started’ Calling Trump an “instrument of divine will,” Steve Bannon said that the Americans need him for another term.

Steve Bannon said, “He's not perfect. He's not churchy, not particularly religious, but he's an instrument of divine will. And you could tell this by how he's been able to pull this off. We need him for at least one more term, right? And he'll get that in 2028.”

“We had longer odds in 2016 and longer odds in 2024 than we've got in 2028. We have to finish what we started.”

‘There are methods’: Trump Back in March 2025, Donald Trump had claimed that there were "methods" to make it [him running for President for the third time] happen and emphasised that he was “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current,” he added, referring to his current term as the President.

What does the US Constitution say? This is not the first time Steve Bannon has claimed thatDonald Trump would run for President for the third time.

“We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. We will see what the definition of term limit is,” he said, adding, "I’m a firm believer that President Donald Trump will run and win again in 2028. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028.” Also Read | Why Donald Trump is ‘not joking’ about presidency till 2037

“A man like this [Donald Trump] comes along once every century, if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now,” Steve Bannon said.

But would the US Constitution allow that? The Twenty-Second Amendment, passed in 1951, is a rule in the US Constitution that limits a president to serving only two terms in office.

This means that no individual can serve as president more than twice. The rule was established to ensure that no single leader remains in power for an extended period.