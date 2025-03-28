Trump issues executive order to eliminate ‘anti-American ideology’ from Smithsonian institutions

US President Donald Trump ordered on Thursday that "improper, divisive or anti-American ideology" be removed from the Smithsonian Institution. In the executive order, President Trump directed that Vice President JD Vance undertake the action.

The Smithsonian Institution, located in the US, is the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, with 21 museums, 14 education and research centers, and the National Zoo—"shaping the future by preserving heritage, discovering new knowledge, and sharing our resources with the world."

What the executive order says The executive order states, "Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history."

“To advance this policy, we will restore the Smithsonian Institution to its rightful place as a symbol of inspiration and American greatness — igniting the imagination of young minds, honoring the richness of American history and innovation, and instilling pride in the hearts of all Americans,” the order says.

The order directed the Interior Department to restore federal parks, monuments and memorials that have been “removed or changed in the last years to perpetuate a false revision of history." Reuters reported.

The order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” is vague about what the president views as anti-American ideology.

But it suggests Trump is seeking to purge elements of what conservatives view as a revisionist history of the United States that places systemic racism at the heart of its narrative.

As per the report, the order singles out the National Museum of African American History and Culture as problematic, claiming that it informs visitors that “hard work,” “individualism” and “the nuclear family” are aspects of “White culture.”

The order also asserts the American Women’s History Museum plans to celebrate male athletes participating in women’s sports.

The White House did not elaborate on the order, and neither the Smithsonian nor the African-American History museum responded to requests for comment.

The order is in line with the Trump administration’s efforts to do away with diversity and inclusion programs in government, universities and corporations.

Vance is a member of the Smithsonian's Board of Regents.

According to Trump's order, the Democratic Biden administration “pushed a divisive ideology that reconstrued America’s promotion of liberty as fundamentally flawed, inflecting revered institutions like the Smithsonian and national parks with false narratives.”