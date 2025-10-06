Trump issues stark warning to Hamas: ‘Complete obliteration’ if they refuse to give up Gaza

US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Sunday (October 5) about Hamas’s commitment to lasting peace and warned the Palestinian militant group that they would face “complete obliteration” if they refused to relinquish control of Gaza.

The warning comes as Israeli and Hamas negotiators prepare to discuss a 20-point cease-fire plan proposed by Trump, which outlines disarmament, a staged Israeli withdrawal, and the establishment of a transitional governance structure in Gaza.

“Complete obliteration” if Hamas refuses to comply

When asked by CNN what would happen if Hamas remained in power, Trump replied via text message, “Complete Obliteration!”

Pressed further on whether Hamas was sincere in its commitment to the cease-fire, the President responded, “We will find out. Only time will tell!”

Trump also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully supported the plan, allegedly agreeing to halt Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza to facilitate the peace initiative.

Key points of Trump’s Gaza peace plan Trump’s proposal calls for:

-An immediate cease-fire

-Exchange of all 48 hostages

-A staged withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza

-Disarmament of Hamas

-Formation of a transitional government overseen by an international body

Trump outlined the progress on his plan in a Truth Social post: “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE.”

Hamas commits to hostage release On October 3, Hamas agreed to release all Israeli hostages—both alive and deceased—under the framework of Trump’s 20-point plan. However, the group has not yet committed to disarmament or relinquishing governance of Gaza to an international authority.

The proposal includes redevelopment of Gaza and amnesty for Hamas fighters, with temporary governance by a new Palestinian committee chaired by a “Board of Peace,” which Trump would personally oversee alongside foreign leaders, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Upcoming indirect negotiations Israeli negotiators are set to engage in indirect talks with Hamas in Egypt on Monday. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to attend the discussions.

Trump remains cautiously optimistic but wary of Hamas’s intentions: “We will find out. Only time will tell!”

