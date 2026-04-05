Trump issues stark warning to Iran: Reopen Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes on power plants and bridges on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric against Iran, warning of imminent military action targeting key infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran… Open the Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Threat of coordinated strikes Trump’s reference to “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” signals potential coordinated US strikes on Iran’s critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and transport networks.

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The warning is tied to a deadline set by Washington for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global oil shipping route.

Hormuz crisis at the center The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of the crisis, with disruptions threatening global energy supplies. The waterway handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making its closure a major geopolitical flashpoint.

Trump had earlier issued ultimatums and even briefly delayed strikes, citing possible diplomatic progress. However, the latest post signals a hardening stance and renewed military intent.

Rising regional tensions The warning comes amid an already volatile Middle East situation, with ongoing military exchanges involving Iran, the US, and its allies.

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Trump to address media after US rescues downed pilots in Iran Trump said he will hold a news conference on Monday at the Oval Office after the US military rescued two American pilots whose aircraft were shot down in Iran.

The rescue comes amid intensifying hostilities in the ongoing conflict, now entering its sixth week.

Downing of US warplanes raises stakes Despite Trump earlier declaring Iran “beaten and completely decimated,” the downing of two US warplanes on Friday has significantly escalated tensions.

Iranian authorities had also called for the capture of the “enemy pilot,” further heightening the risk of retaliation and confrontation.

Iran issues stark retaliation warning Responding to Trump’s threats, Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi warned that “the doors of hell will be opened” if Iranian infrastructure is attacked.

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He also threatened to target all infrastructure used by the US military across the region, signaling a potential widening of the conflict.

War enters sixth week with mounting toll The war, which began with joint US-Israel strikes on February 28, has killed more than 5,000 people, according to official estimates and the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Nearly three-quarters of the fatalities have been reported in Iran. In Lebanon, where Israel is engaged in parallel fighting with Hezbollah, more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 1 million displaced.

Additional casualties include:

-Over two dozen deaths in Gulf Arab states and the occupied West Bank

-19 deaths reported in Israel

-13 US service members killed

Israel intensifies strikes on Iranian-linked targets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said military operations will continue, stating: “We will continue to crush them.”

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He confirmed that Israeli forces struck a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, which he said helps fund the war. Iranian state media reported five people killed and 170 injured in the attack.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: US destroys two of its warplanes while rescuing pilot