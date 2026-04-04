‘Hell will reign down’: Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to make a deal, open Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump issued a “48-hour” ultimatum to Iran, urging the country to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz.

In a latest post on TRUTH social media, Trump reminded the Islamic Republic about the warning he had issued ten days ago. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he said.

Trump threatened Iran that “time is running out”.

He added, “48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

On March 27, Trump stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

He had claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government.

Trump's comments on social media on March 27 read: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time."

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” he had said.

This was a continuation of Trump's warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Prior to this, he had issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

His latest 48-hour ultimatum is a reminder of his 10-day deadline given to Tehran on March 27.

US-Iran war The war between the US, Israel and Iran erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a retaliation that has spread the conflict throughout the Middle East and convulsed the global economy -- particularly due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for oil and gas.

Tehran said on Friday it had shot down an F-15 warplane and US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.

Also Read | Iran warns UNSC against provocative action on Strait of Hormuz

Iran's military also said it downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media saying the pilot of that plane was rescued.

The US military pressed ahead Saturday in a frantic search for a missing pilot over a remote area in Iran, a day after the Islamic Republic shot down a US warplane and promised a reward for whoever turns in the pilot.

Meanwhile, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said that an airstrike hit near its Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a security guard and damaging a support building.