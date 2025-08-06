Donald Trump jokes about 'nuclear missile' during White House roof visit amid Russia tensions

President Donald Trump surprised reporters Tuesday by appearing on the White House roof, joking about installing "nuclear missiles" while surveying construction plans.

Flanked by snipers and architects, Trump spent 20 minutes walking above the press briefing room, waving at journalists below. When asked what he planned to build, he chuckled and mimicked a missile launch with his arm.

The stunt came amid rising tensions with Russia after Trump ordered two nuclear submarines repositioned last week.

Trump’s missile quip wasn’t entirely random. Days earlier, he deployed submarines after Medvedev referenced Russia’s "Dead Hand" nuclear system, hinting at catastrophic retaliation.

Though Medvedev holds no real power today, Trump called his words “foolish and inflammatory”.

Security experts noted U.S. nuclear subs already patrol oceans constantly, suggesting Trump’s move was symbolic.

Meanwhile, Russia downplayed the threat, with one official boasting they have "significantly more nuclear submarines" than America . The exchange highlights stalled Ukraine peace talks frustrating Trump, who gave Russia a 10-day ceasefire deadline.

The rooftop visit focused on Trump’s $200 million ballroom project, set to replace the East Wing. Shouting to reporters, he called it "another way to spend my money for this country," insisting private funds, not taxpayer dollars, will cover costs.

Architect James McCrery accompanied him, reviewing plans for the 650-seat venue meant for large events . Trump has aggressively renovated White House spaces, including paving the Rose Garden for "women in heels" and adding gold details to the Oval Office. The ballroom, slated for completion by 2029, would be the estate’s biggest upgrade in a century.

Trump’s roof walk continued his flair for dramatic visuals. Past stunts include descending a golden escalator to announce his 2016 campaign and serving McDonald’s fries to reporters.

While unusual, US Presidents have used the roof before: Jimmy Carter installed solar panels there, and William Taft added a sleeping porch for hot nights.