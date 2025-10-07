Trump jokes about US-Canada ‘merger’ with Mark Carney, says he’ll discuss ‘lowering’ tariffs: WATCH

US President Donald Trump said that he will discuss lowering tariffs on key Canadian sectors in talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Trump has some sector-specific tariffs on Canada, known as Section 232 tariffs, that are having an impact. There are 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, for example.

Trump's statement came as Mark Carney made his second visit to the White House in five months on Tuesday under increasing pressure to address US tariffs on steel, autos, and other goods that are hurting Canada's economy.

Carney and Trump, both smiling, shook hands and exchanged a few words before entering the building.

'Conflict and love' between US, Canada During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump spoke about "natural conflict" and "mutual love" between the US and Canada.

"We have natural conflict. We also have mutual love... you know we have great love for each other," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, sitting next to Carney.

He added that the two men would discuss tariffs. The US President said, "We [US and Canada] have some natural conflict, but we will probably work that out; we've had a very strong relationship."

"We're gonna be talking about trade. We're gonna be talking about a lot of different things. We'll certainly be talking about Gaza," Trump said.

In response, Carney called Trump a transformative president.

Trump jokes about 'US-Canada merger' Sitting next to Carney, Trump once again joked about “the merger of Canada and the United States.”

Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state and his tariffs have Canadians feeling an undeniable sense of betrayal, an idea that he didn’t emphasise except for a joking reference to a “merger” between the two countries.

US-Canada trade talks In meeting with Trump, Carney is looking to get some relief on some sector-specific tariffs, but expectations are low.

According to Reuters, a Canadian government official and several analysts played down the chances of an imminent trade deal with Trump and said the fact that discussions are continuing should be considered a success for Carney.

“Improving relations with the White House ahead of the USMCA review is certainly an objective of the trip, but opposition parties and part of the Canadian public will criticise Prime Minister Carney if he doesn’t achieve some progress on the tariff front at this stage,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. There is close cooperation on defense, border security and law enforcement, and a vast overlap in culture, traditions and pastimes.

About 60% of US crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports are from Canada.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing in for national security.

Carney last visited the Oval Office in May, when he bluntly told Trump that Canada would never be for sale in response to Trump's repeated threat to purchase or annex Canada.

Since then, the prime minister has made numerous concessions to Canada's biggest trading partner, including dropping some counter-tariffs and scrapping a digital services tax aimed at US tech companies.

Carney's office said the working visit will focus on forging a new economic and security relationship with the US.