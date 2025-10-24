Trump Jr-backed drone firm lands Pentagon’s biggest contract, set to supply thousands of drone parts

A drone company backed by Donald Trump Jr has landed its biggest Pentagon deal yet. Unusual Machines, a very little-known Florida-based drone company, will supply 3,500 drone motors and other components to the Army as the latter expands its drone capabilities.

According to a report in Financial Times, Trump Jr holds a $4 million stake in the company. The Army has signaled that it would also purchase an additional 20,000 parts from Unusual Machines next year.

The value of the contract from Pentagon has not been revealed. "The ability to train like we fight, using drones that are reliable…gives our soldiers the confidence they need for real-world scenarios,” Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Brown of the 101st Airborne Division was quoted as saying.