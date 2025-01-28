Trump Justice Department fires more than dozen staffers involved in criminal probe related to Donald Trump

The Trump Justice Department has dismissed over a dozen employees involved in criminal investigations related to the president, signaling ongoing upheaval and a push to remove perceived disloyal workers. This action contradicts the tradition of protecting career prosecutors across administrations.

Updated28 Jan 2025, 06:54 AM IST
The Trump Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.

The abrupt action targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team is the latest sign of upheaval inside the Justice Department and reflects the administration's determination to purge the government of workers it perceives as disloyal to the president.

The move, which follows the reassignment of multiple senior career officials across divisions, was made even though rank-and-file prosecutors by tradition remain in their positions across presidential administrations and are not punished because of their involvement in sensitive investigations.

A Justice Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move, confirmed the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry.

It was not immediately clear which prosecutors were affected by the order.

Smith himself resigned from the department earlier this month. (AP) GRS GRS

