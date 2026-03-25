Trump keeps Iran guessing: Why is US proposing ceasefire, deploying troops in Middle East at the same time?

The Pentagon is expected to deploy thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East at the same time US President Donald Trump talks about "very good" talks with Iran, and reports claim the US has sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran.

Does this mean Trump wants peace or does he want war in Iran to continue? Why is he weighing both diplomatic and military options? Trump is keeping Iran guessing on what he wants with his moves sending mixed signals.

Behind Trump's moves As the war against Iran entered its fourth week, a New York Times report claimed on Tuesday (March 24) that the Pentagon ordered about 2,000 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to begin moving to the Middle East.

President Trump had earlier confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran, claiming that the war was going to end. However, Iran dismissed Trump's claims, saying that Iran and the US did not hold talks, either direct or indirect.

The NYT report quoted two defense department officials as saying that the military movements aim at giving President Trump additional military options even as he weighs a new diplomatic initiative with Iran.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli officials told Axios that Trump is simultaneously trying to build up options for diplomacy and military escalation in order to be able to decide based on developments.

According to a White House official, Trump told Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday to keep up the military pressure on Iran. "We negotiate with bombs," Hegseth told reporters in the Oval Office shortly thereafter.

Also Read | Trump’s war briefings feature daily video clips of US military strikes on Iran

Officials were also quoted as saying another two to three weeks of war is planned even if talks do take place.

As Iran questioned the seriousness of the Unites States over negotiation and peace deal, a Trump adviser told Axios, "Trump has a hand open for a deal and the other is a fist, waiting to punch you in the...face."

Iran-based media interpreted the adviser's statement, suggesting that he meant the massing of US forces is intended as "leverage".

As per Axios, Iranian officials told the mediators — Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey — that US military movements and Trump's decision to deploy major troop reinforcements have increased their suspicion that his proposal for peace talks is just a ruse.

But, to the Trump administration, the massing of forces is a sign he's serious about negotiating from gunboats, not that he's negotiating in bad faith, Axios reported.

Many also see troop deployment as a sign that the US — for all its talk of negotiations — was retaining the option to escalate further.

Iran questions US' peace talk proposal In an interview with India Today TV, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Beghaei, said he believes that his country was betrayed — not once, but twice — while sitting at the negotiating table.

“We were in talks with the United States. We were in a serious diplomatic process when they attacked Iran — when they betrayed that process,” Beghaei said.

He recalled, “Please remember: we were attacked on 28 February. We were supposed to meet the following Monday. We had agreed to continue our talks in Vienna to discuss the technical details of a possible deal, and they attacked Iran.”

"This was not the first time. In June, they attacked Iran just two days before the sixth round of negotiations. Iran is defending itself and will continue to do so as long as these attacks continue," Beghaei was quoted as saying.

Iran has time and again questioned the United States' intention and seriousness over the negotiation with Iran.

US-Iran peace talks underway? Trump had posted on social media March 23 that the US and Iran have had, over the last two days, “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

The US President also announced that based on the "tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations," he instructed the US Department of War “to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

He said the talks will continue throughout the week.

However, the Iranian perspective on the ongoing conflict differed from Trump's claims.

In a video posted by Fars News, an Iranian Military spokesperson took a jibe at the US, saying that the situation had reached a stage where the Americans were negotiating with themselves.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Beghaei, told India Today TV in an interview that there are "no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States."

"No one can trust United States diplomacy. Our position is clear on what they have claimed. Right now, our brave military is focused on defending Iran's territory and sovereignty against this brutal and illegal war," Beghaei was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Ceasefire proposal A day later, reports emerged claiming that Iran received a 15-point proposal from the US seeking to reach a ceasefire in the war.

Two Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that the proposal broadly include:

1. Sanctions relief

2. Civilian nuclear cooperation

3. A rollback of Iran’s nuclear program

5. Monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency

6. Missile limits

7. Access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration reportedly offered the plan to Iran as the US appears to seek an end to the war even while more troops head to the Middle East.

US may deploy troops of 82nd Airborne Division The Trump administration also ordered the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to deploy about 2,000 soldiers to the Middle East, sources told the NYT and Bloomberg on Tuesday. However, the Associated Press and CBS News reported that the numbers of troops could be limited to 1,000.

The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice.

According to reports, the 82nd Airborne Division rapidly deploys within 18 hours of notification, strategically deploys, conducts forcible entry parachute assaults and secures key objectives for follow-on military operations.