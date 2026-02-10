Trump knew about Epstein's crimes, new report claims; US President told police Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘evil'

New details from the Epstein Files revealed details of a 2019 FBI interview of former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, wherein he spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

It was claimed that in July 2006, just as Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal sex charge became public, Trump called Michael Reiter to tell him that Epstein’s activities with teenage girls were well known in both New York and Palm Beach, Miami Herald reported.

This came even as President Trump has repeatedly maintained that he had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told Reiter, according to a 2019 FBI interview with Reiter contained in the Justice Department’s Epstein case files, Miami Herald stated.

The interview was reportedly conducted in October 2019. Reiter, who retired as chief in 2009, confirmed to the Miami Herald that he was interviewed by FBI agents in 2019. He said the conversation with Trump happened in July 2006.

The alleged conversation raises questions about how much Trump knew about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes.

According to the report, Reiter told FBI agents that Trump revealed that Epstein’s associate, Maxwell, was Epstein’s “operative,” and that Trump said “she is evil and to focus on her,” according to the report.

He further told Reiter that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there,’” the report said. Trump also told Reiter that he threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club.

That stands in sharp contrast to what Trump told reporters in July 2019 when he was asked if he had any knowledge that Epstein had molested girls. “No, I had no idea. I had no idea,” Trump was quoted as saying at the time.

Epstein Files and Maxwell The US' Justice Department recently released millions of documents related to the government's investigation into Epstein, many of which have been heavily redacted.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) passed by Congress in November compelled the Justice Department to release all of the records in its possession related to Epstein.

The latest report emerged as Maxwell, 64, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to discuss her relations with Epstein.

Maxwell's attorney, David Markus, said she would be prepared to speak publicly if granted clemency by Trump, news agency AFP reported.