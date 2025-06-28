Trump ‘knew’ where Ayatollah Khamenei hid during Iran-Israel conflict: ‘Saved him from very ugly death’

United States President Donald Trump claimed on Friday, June 27, that he knew exactly where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei sheltered during the conflict with Israel as he credited himself with saving his life from what he called was “very ugly death”.

Reacting sternly to Khamenei's first remarks after 12-day conflict with Israel, Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, “I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR.”

“Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie,” Donald Trump said.

Reiterating that the US struck nuclear strikes in Iran and ‘obliterated’ them, Donald Trump said, “…and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH.”

He said, “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far.”

Donald Trump also announced that he had dropped sanctions relief for Iran following Ayatollah Khamenei's statement.

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” Trump said.

The US President also said that he would “without question” consider bombing Iran again. Speaking with reporters at the White House days after taking credit for stopping conflict between Israel and Iran, Donald Trump said he would “absolutely” strike Iran if Tehran is enriching uranium to worrisome levels.

Ayatollah Khamanei said Iran "slapped America in the face" by launching an attack against a major US base in Qatar following the US bombing raids. Khamanei also said Iran would never surrender.