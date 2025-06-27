Trump knows who leaked Pentagon report on US strikes on Iran: 'Should be prosecuted’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to prosecute Democrats, accusing them, without providing evidence, of leaking information related to the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which took place last week under Operation Midnight Hammer using over a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

“The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted,” Trump shared on Truth Social.

Trump initially asserted that the administration’s weekend operation had "totally obliterated" Iran’s major uranium enrichment facilities. A leaked preliminary report from the Defense Intelligence Agency later indicated to news outlets that the strikes may not have hindered Iran’s nuclear program as much as initially claimed.

The leak infuriated Trump and senior officials, who argued that the report was incomplete. In response, the administration announced it would restrict the sharing of classified information with Congress, a move that angered congressional Democrats, according to reports.

Top Trump administration officials briefed senators on the US airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites. Following the briefing, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters that Trump was "deliberately misleading" when he claimed the US "obliterated" the nuclear program, whereas Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stated that Iran has been “weakened”.

The Financial Times, referencing European intelligence reports, stated that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains mostly untouched since it was not centralised at Fordow, Reuters reported.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks out During a press conference, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected these claims and accused journalists of minimising the success of the strikes, responding to a leaked preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency assessment that suggested the strikes might have only delayed Iran’s program by a few months.

He described that assessment as low confidence and, citing CIA Director John Ratcliffe, said more recent intelligence indicates Iran’s nuclear program was significantly damaged and would require years to recover.

The FBI is investigating the source of the leak, but so far no officials have named a specific individual or presented clear evidence linking it to any political party. Throughout his first term, Trump frequently clashed with the intelligence community, angrily opposing the investigation into his campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “It could have been someone in the intelligence community, or it could have been someone on Capitol Hill who had access to this document”.

“We don’t know” but I believe the FBI is investigating to find out who that leaker was, because it’s illegal and they should be held accountable,” Leavitt added.

Vice chairman of the Senate intelligence brushes off Trump's threat Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, dismissed Trump’s threat to prosecute Democrats.

“I have been extraordinarily consistent that leaks of any kind should be prosecuted. I simply wish that the administration would adhere to that same level of secrecy about classified information that shouldn’t be shared on non-classified channels like Signal,” Warner informed reporters after senators received a classified briefing on the strikes.