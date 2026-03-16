Trump laughs aloud after intel briefing claims Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay: Report

Donald Trump was reportedly surprised during a recent intelligence briefing when US officials presented information suggesting that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be gay, according to a report by New York Post.

Citing intelligence community officials and a person close to the White House, the news outlet reported that Trump reacted with visible amusement during the briefing.

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“Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel,” sources told the outlet, according to the report.

One senior intelligence official was said to have found the allegation “hilarious” and continued discussing it days later, the report added.

Intelligence sources claim allegation viewed as credible According to the report by the Post, three sources said US spy agencies view the claim as credible rather than as disinformation designed to undermine the Iranian leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was selected to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, who died earlier this month. He was reportedly chosen on March 8.

The outlet citing two sources said that intelligence suggested Mojtaba had maintained a long-term relationship with a childhood tutor. Another source said the relationship involved a person who previously worked for the Khamenei family.

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US spy agencies reportedly do not possess photographic evidence of the alleged relationship. However, one source told the publication the intelligence was “derived from one of the most protected sources that the government has.”

“The fact that this was elevated to the highest of high levels shows you there’s some confidence in this,” a second source was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Rumours circulated in Iran before leadership change According to the New York Post report, speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei’s sexuality had circulated inside Iran for some time.

Sources told the newspaper that whispers about his personal life intensified after the May 2024 helicopter crash that killed Ebrahim Raisi, who had been widely viewed as a potential successor to the elder Khamenei.

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Within the US government, however, the information had remained tightly restricted.

“It’s been a pretty closely held piece of information,” one insider told the publication.

Another source said the elder Khamenei and other figures in Iran had concerns about Mojtaba’s suitability to rule because of alleged issues in his personal life.

Iran’s strict laws on homosexuality The allegations have drawn attention because homosexuality is illegal in Iran under the Islamic Republic’s laws.

According to human rights groups, same-sex relations can carry severe penalties in the country, including capital punishment for certain offenses. The Iranian government does permit gender reassignment surgeries.

Injury in airstrike The report also said Mojtaba Khamenei may have been wounded in a February 28 airstrike that killed his father and several family members.

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The New York Post citing sources said that he had allegedly made “aggressive” advances toward male caregivers while recovering, possibly while under heavy medication.

His current whereabouts and recovery status remain unclear.

Political tensions remain high Donald Trump has previously criticized Mojtaba Khamenei, reportedly describing him as a “lightweight” and an “unacceptable” leader for Iran.

The new Iranian supreme leader is widely viewed as unlikely to compromise on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, issues that have fueled tensions between Iran and the United States.

The leadership transition came after an airstrike reportedly killed Ali Khamenei, along with members of his family, including Mojtaba’s wife Zahra and teenage son Mohammad Bagher.

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