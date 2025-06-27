Trump laughs off NATO chief Mark Rutte's ‘daddy’ remark: ‘Very affectionately’

After attending the NATO Summit in The Hague this week, US President Donald Trump revelled in gushing praise from leaders — including being called "daddy" by alliance chief Mark Rutte.

Rutte drew attention — and jokes from Trump — after he invoked the word “daddy” while describing the US president’s response to Israel and Iran’s military conflict, The Hill reported.

“And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get [them to] stop,” Rutte was quoted as saying with a laugh at Wednesday's summit. He was referring to Trump using the f-word to rebuke the Middle Eastern countries on Tuesday.

The US president had berated Israel and Iran over violations of a ceasefire, which later appeared to be holding. On Tuesday, after a ceasefire deal, Trump said Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing".

Trump laughed off the remark during a news conference later.

“He did it very affectionately though, ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy,'” Trump said, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio chuckled behind him.

Rutte clarifies: 'I was not calling Trump daddy' In an interview with Reuters after the summit, Rutte said he had used the word "daddy" to describe how some allies seem to view the United States, rather than about Trump specifically.

"In Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the U.S. stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?'" Rutte said.

"So in that sense, I used daddy, (it's) not that I was calling President Trump daddy."

Asked if this meant other NATO members were like children who were now growing up after a pledge to spend more on defence, Rutte said they "already have grown up" but realised they had to step up and "equalise" defence spending with the United States.