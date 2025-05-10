Trump launches first-ever self-deportation program: ‘To all illegal aliens, book your free flight right now!’

US President Donald Trump launched the first-ever self-deportation programme. Calling undocumented migrants as “illegal aliens”, he said they should book their free flight immediately.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!” Trump said in a social media post.

According to an official, "Project Homecoming" initiative will motivate migrants to "self deport" with the help of the federal government and financial support, or confront enforcement and penalties, Reuters reported.

Stipend to unauthorised migrants to voluntarily leave the US Trump is offering unauthorised immigrants $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to leave the country voluntarily, warning them with hefty fines and prison time if they do not. According to reports, approximately 1,000 immigrants have signed up for information.

The Department of Homeland Security stated migrants who self-deport using the CBP Home app will get the stipend once it’s verified that they’ve returned to their home country. Officials called the move a more efficient alternative to expensive arrests and removals.

The agency calculates that traditional enforcement, comprising arrest, detention and removal costs taxpayers nearly $17,000 per person.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem mentioned in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Trump officially began his work in January in his second administration and pledged to deport millions of people but so far has trailed deportations under his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. The Biden administration saw high levels of illegal immigration and swiftly returned many caught crossing the border, driving up deportation numbers.