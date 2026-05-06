Trump launches nationwide push for school fitness revival, reinstates Presidential Physical Fitness Award

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 5) reinstated the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, reviving a decades-old school program aimed at promoting competition, exercise and athletic performance among American students.

The move brings back the Presidential Fitness Test, a school-wide assessment once used across the United States before being phased out under former President Barack Obama.

“We’re bringing it back,” Trump said at an Oval Office event attended by children, athletes and senior officials.

“My administration is working very hard to defend America’s cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation.”

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Fitness test returns to schools The original test, introduced in the 1950s, measured student fitness through exercises such as a 1-mile run, sit-ups and other physical benchmarks.

Students who scored above the 85th percentile in each category were awarded the Presidential Physical Fitness Award.

While the full details of the revived version have not yet been released, officials said it will again emphasize structured physical performance standards in schools.

Military schools to implement mandatory testing US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the test will first be made mandatory in 161 schools located on US military installations.

“We need young, strong, healthy Americans, whether you serve in the military or any other aspect of your life,” Hegseth said.

“The idea that competition is bad is the beginning of decline of a nation.”

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He also encouraged broader adoption across schools nationwide.

Trump highlights fitness and competition Trump, who described himself as a sports enthusiast and golfer, emphasized both physical and mental strength during the announcement.

He joked about his own fitness routine while praising young athletes present at the White House.

“I work out so much, like about one minute a day, max — if I’m lucky,” Trump said.

He added that success in sports and life depends on mental discipline as much as physical ability.

“It’s all about the mind,” he said.

‘Make America Healthy Again’ agenda The initiative was linked to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s broader public health campaign.

Kennedy, speaking alongside Trump, criticized the decision to discontinue the original test and raised concerns about rising childhood obesity rates in the US.

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“It was very unfortunate that Obama discontinued the test,” Kennedy said.

“We need to teach people how to win and how to lose and how to process victory and defeat.”

Event turns into sports showcase Following the Oval Office announcement, children participating in the event were taken to the South Lawn to engage in sports activities, including soccer, baseball and golf.

The event featured music such as “YMCA” and “Eye of the Tiger,” with Trump briefly joining in the outdoor activities.