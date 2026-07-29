Trump leads tributes to Lindsey Graham, calls late senator ‘a true American original’ at Washington memorial

US President Donald Trump led tributes to longtime Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday (July 28), remembering his close ally as "a true American original" who "left us much too soon" during an emotional memorial service at Washington National Cathedral.

Trump described Graham as; “the first person to make you laugh and one of the last people that you've really ever wanted to fight.”

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The ceremony, attended by top US officials, lawmakers and foreign leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, honored Graham's more than three decades in Congress and his influence on US national security and foreign policy.

Trump reflects on Graham's legacy

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Donald Trump say during Lindsey Graham's memorial service? ⌵ During the memorial service, Trump called Lindsey Graham 'a true American original' and reflected on his significant influence in Congress and national security over three decades. 2 Who were some notable attendees at Lindsey Graham's funeral? ⌵ Notable attendees included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among other political leaders. 3 How did Lindsey Graham's death impact Donald Trump personally? ⌵ Donald Trump expressed surprise and sadness over Graham's sudden death, questioning whether his demanding travel schedule contributed to it, as he considered the senator an important ally and friend. 4 Why was Lindsey Graham considered influential in U.S. Congress? ⌵ Graham was influential due to his long tenure in Congress, his role in defense and foreign policy discussions, and his ability to form bipartisan relationships, particularly his collaboration with Senators McCain and Lieberman. 5 How can people watch Lindsey Graham's memorial service online? ⌵ The memorial service can be viewed via live streams on the US Senate's official livestream for the Capitol Rotunda tribute and the Washington National Cathedral's official YouTube channel for the funeral service.

Speaking for about 12 minutes, Trump acknowledged the emotional weight of the occasion.

"I will say, this memorial service — it's so hard to say: memorial service for Lindsey," Trump said.

He described Graham as a dominant force in Washington whose influence stretched far beyond Capitol Hill.

"For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it. Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it."

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Trump said Graham had devoted his life to public service until "that heart itself just gave out," adding that the senator "went out at the peak of his career and the top of his game."

Near the end of his remarks, Trump looked upward and suggested Graham was still watching over those gathered.

"Our nation needs more men and women like that great person... I think he's up there. I think he's watching us."

Trump recalls Kavanaugh confirmation battle Trump singled out Graham's passionate defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the contentious 2018 Senate confirmation hearings, calling it one of the defining moments of the senator's career.

Referring to the hearings following sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford, which Kavanaugh denied, Trump praised Graham's role in defending the nominee.

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"His impassioned defense of a wonderful person, a great gentleman, Justice Kavanaugh, ended a disgraceful attack... I believe it was Lindsey's perhaps finest hour."

Kavanaugh attended the memorial service alongside members of the Supreme Court and senior administration officials.

Leaders from around the world attend The memorial drew a high-profile audience reflecting Graham's international influence.

Among those also attending were:

Vice President JD Vance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Members of Congress and former lawmakers

Graham's sister and successor, Senator Darline Graham

Netanyahu had also attended a memorial dinner on Monday evening, where he described Graham as "a dear friend."

"America has lost a great patriot. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends and supporters. And I have lost a dear friend," Netanyahu said.

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JD Vance, Thune praise Graham Earlier in the day, Graham's flag-draped casket was honored during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Vice President JD Vance described Graham as a "swashbuckling" senator whose personality made him impossible to dislike despite political disagreements.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune became emotional while remembering his longtime colleague.

"Lindsey was a towering figure," Thune said.

Lawmakers from both parties paid their respects, with several pausing beside Graham's casket before it was moved to the National Cathedral.

A career spanning three decades First elected to Congress in 1994, Graham later won a Senate seat in 2002 and became one of Washington's most influential Republican lawmakers.

He gained national prominence during President Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings and later became a leading voice on defense and foreign policy alongside the late Senators John McCain and Joe Lieberman as part of the bipartisan "Three Amigos."

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Although Graham and Trump were fierce rivals during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, the two later forged a close political alliance.

Military service and personal life Graham never married. After both of his parents died while he was in college and law school, he became the legal guardian of his younger sister, Darline Graham, then 13 years old.

He often credited Social Security benefits with helping support their family during that difficult period.

Before entering politics, Graham served as a judge advocate in the US Air Force and later continued in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. He briefly returned to active duty during the Iraq War to advise the Air Force and received the Bronze Star in 2014 before retiring as a colonel in 2015.

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Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71 after suffering a likely aortic tear shortly after returning from a NATO summit in Turkey and a visit to Ukraine.

Following Tuesday's memorial services in Washington, he will be buried on Wednesday in his home state of South Carolina, where Joint Base Charleston is set to be renamed in his honor.

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