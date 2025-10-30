Trump limits refugee admissions to historic low at 7,500 in 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump set the refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, the lowest cap on record, a White House document published on Thursday said, part of a broader effort to reshape refugee policies in the U.S. and worldwide.

Trump said in an annual refugee determination dated to September 30 that admissions would be focused largely on South Africans from the country's white Afrikaner ethnic minority.

Trump has claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race in the Black-majority country, allegations the South African government has denied.

Trump paused all U.S. refugee admissions when he took office in January, saying they could only be restarted if they were established to be in the best interest of the United States.

Weeks later, he launched an effort to bring in Afrikaners, sparking criticism from refugee supporters. Only 138 South Africans had entered the U.S. by early September, Reuters reported at the time.

In the determination published on Thursday, Trump said his administration would consider bringing in "other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands."

An internal document drafted by U.S. government officials in April suggested the administration could also prioritize bringing in Europeans as refugees if they were targeted for expressing certain views, such as opposition to mass migration or support for populist political parties. Europeans and other groups were not named in Trump's public refugee plan.

During the United Nations General Assembly in September, top Trump administration officials urged other nations to join a global campaign to roll back asylum protections, a major shift that would seek to reshape the post-World War Two migration framework.

Reuters and other outlets earlier this month reported Trump's plans for the 7,500-person refugee ceiling.

In a related move, the White House said it would move oversight of the refugee support programs from the State Department to the Department of Health and Human Services.