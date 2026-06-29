Trump loses Supreme Court appeal in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case; $5 million verdict stands

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's appeal seeking to overturn a jury verdict that found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll and later defamed her, leaving intact a $5 million judgment against him.

The court issued a brief order on Monday (June 29) declining to take up the case without explaining its decision, a common practice in cases it chooses not to review.

Advertisement

Here's what the ruling means.

What did the Supreme Court decide? The Supreme Court declined to hear Trump's appeal challenging the 2023 civil verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll.

The decision means a lower court's judgment remains in effect, including the jury's findings that:

-Trump sexually abused Carroll in the mid-1990s.

-Trump defamed Carroll by denying her allegations in 2022.

-Carroll is entitled to $5 million in damages.

Why did Trump appeal? Trump argued that the trial was unfair because the judge allowed testimony from two other women who accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

His lawyers contended that:

-The testimony was "highly inflammatory."

-The judge improperly admitted evidence under federal rules.

-The rulings unfairly influenced the jury.

Trump has denied the allegations made by Carroll and the two other women.

Advertisement

His attorney, Justin D. Smith, argued in court filings: “This mistreatment of a President cannot be allowed to stand.”

What was Carroll's response? Carroll's legal team urged the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal.

They argued that:

-The testimony from the other women was legally relevant because the allegations were similar.

-The trial judge acted consistently with established legal precedent.

-The appeal raised no significant legal issue warranting Supreme Court review.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote: “This question is not worthy of review.”

Also Read | US Supreme Court blocks Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

What was the original case about? During the 2023 civil trial, Carroll testified that Trump sexually assaulted her inside a dressing room at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the spring of 1996 after what began as a friendly encounter.

Advertisement

The jury concluded that:

-Trump sexually abused Carroll.

-Carroll did not prove rape under New York law.

-Trump later defamed her through public statements denying the incident.

Trump has consistently denied Carroll's allegations.

What about the $83.3 million verdict? The Supreme Court's decision applies only to the $5 million judgment.

Separately, another jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in a second defamation case after finding Trump continued to defame her while president and afterward.

Trump is appealing that ruling through the lower courts, but that case has not yet reached the Supreme Court.