Trump made $1.2 billion from crypto businesses last year as investors faced losses, federal filings reveal

US President Donald Trump raked in around $1.2 billion in 2025 from his crypto businesses as per federal filings released on Tuesday, Associated Press reported. He locked in his profits as his investors suffered losses.

These companies, which were small startups when he took office have now eclipsed his massive property portfolio when it comes to revenue. The rise was supported by billionaire investors as well as Trump's own move to quash a federal crackdown on the crypto industry.

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More than $500 million went into the president's pockets from the new crypto product sales of his World Liberty Financial business, which includes 'governance tokens' as per the annual disclosure report with the Office of Government Ethics. The report also revealed that another crypto business called CIC Digital LLC earned more than $600 million from the sale of 'meme' coins, which are souvenir-type digital assets, with Trump's face stamped on them.

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Since the sales, both Trump's tokens and coins have plunged in value.

The US President also pocketed millions last year by selling bibles, sneakers and other small items with his branding on them, which is an unprecedented move for a US President. The sale of Trump-branded watches earned him $4.7 million, as per AP.

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The disclosure, which is around 927 pages long, paints a star albeit incomplete picture of how his wealth grew through his web of business interests since he reclaimed the US presidency in January last year. A number of these businesses have benefitted through policies his own government has introduced. Trump has insisted that his sons direct his finances but the arrangement rejects the conflict of interest protections that his recent predecessors in office had instituted.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

How Trump's business is growing abroad Despite his crypto businesses bringing in the majority of this earnings, the US President has also been seeing impressive income from his mainstay business. He took in tens of millions in fees from a flurry of new hotel, resort and condo deals overseas that amounts to the biggest property expansion ever in the century since the family business was founded.

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A number of those countries were in negotiations with the US over tariffs, military aid and other such matters of national importance while Trump's family business was striking deals there.

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One property in the UAE generated $10.4 million for his business last year, while another one in Saudi Arabia, which is being built by a real estate developer with close ties to the royal family, has made the US president's company richer by $9 million. Two other properties, one in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and another in Qatar, sent him $5 million each.

Mar-a-Lago, which is one of his most prominent properties in the United States, saw him earn $77 million last year, which is a year-over-year jump of 50%.

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Notably, the disclosure report doesn't give profit figures, just revenue, so it's impossible to know how much he is earning.