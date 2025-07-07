Trump may delay new 10% tariff on BRICS-aligned nations for now if...

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration does not intend to immediately impose a new 10% tariff against members of the developing nation BRICS bloc, but will proceed if individual countries take so-called "anti-American" policy actions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump late on Sunday said the U.S. will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with so-called "anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations, triggering sharp denials from its members that they were oriented against the United States.

"A line is being drawn. If policy decisions are made that are anti-American, then the tariff will be charged," said the source, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the matter.

Trump's announcement, made on Truth Social late on Sunday, came as India, Indonesia and other countries within the BRICS group were negotiating last-minute trade deals with the U.S. government ahead of a July 9 deadline when tariff rates were due to go up. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal;)