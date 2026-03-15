Trump may hit Iran's Kharg Island few more times ‘just for fun’ as Washington wishes to dock allies in Strait of Hormuz

In the two weeks following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he demolished Iran's Kharg Island and plans to do more for “fun”, as reported by NBC News.

According to the report, Trump said that “we totally demolished Kharg Island, but we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”

Here's what Trump said Trump said he was “surprised” that Iran chose to attack other Middle East countries in response to the joint United States–Israel operation, as reported by NBC News, He also claimed that U.S. strikes had largely destroyed Kharg Island, adding that the U.S. might strike the island again “a few more times,” which he described as being done “just for fun.”

The president also questioned whether Iran’s new supreme leader is “even alive.”

Iran's Kharg Island - strategic importance Kharg Island lies about 16 miles (26 km) off Iran’s coast and roughly 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in waters deep enough to accommodate tankers too large to dock along the mainland’s shallow shores.

A notable portion of Iran’s oil shipped through Kharg goes to China, the world’s largest crude importer. China has implemented measures, such as banning refined fuel exports, to protect its supply amid disruptions in the Middle East. According to tanker tracker Kpler, Iranian crude has made up 11.6% of China’s seaborne imports so far this year, mostly purchased by independent refiners attracted by previously discounted prices due to U.S. sanctions on Tehran.



Iran has exported 1.7 million barrels per day of crude so far this year, with 1.55 million barrels per day shipped through Kharg, according to Kpler data.

What did Iran say about the damage to Kharg Island? Iran minimised reports of damage on Kharg Island after the U.S. Central Command reported hitting more than 90 locations on Kharg, including naval mine storage facilities, missile bunkers, and other military installations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would retaliate against any attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Trump asks allies to send warships to Strait of Hormuz Trump further urged allied countries to deploy warships to help protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iran vowed to escalate its response and the conflict showed no signs of ending on Sunday.

Tehran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial route for about one‑fifth of the world’s oil and gas trade, poses a major challenge for the United States and its allies. The ongoing conflict and threats to the strait have choked off tanker traffic and contributed to sharp increases in global energy prices, intensifying what has been described as the largest disruption to oil supply in recent history.

"The Countries of the World that ​receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — ⁠A LOT!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday. “The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that ​everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well.”

Moreover, the US President has faced mounting political pressure. He has become increasingly frustrated with media coverage and has struggled to clearly justify the war or outline an endgame that reassures a public worried about American casualties, rising oil prices, and declining markets. Even some supporters are questioning his strategy, and his approval ratings are falling.

At the same time, Russia has seen early benefits from the conflict after Trump eased sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments. This, together with higher global oil prices, undermines long-term efforts to limit Vladimir Putin’s ability to sustain the war in Ukraine.

The president, who had kept nations other than Israel uninformed about his plans for war with Iran, indicated for the first time that the U.S. would need international support to ensure oil tankers can navigate the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions have thrown global energy markets into turmoil.

Iran has stated it will continue targeting energy infrastructure and use its effective control of the strait as leverage against the U.S. and Israel. The waterway carries about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil.

Swiss reject two flyover requests from US for flights The Switzerland government said on Saturday that it reviewed requests from United States military and official aircraft seeking permission to fly over its territory. In line with the country’s neutrality laws, it rejected two overflight requests connected to the Iran conflict but approved three other flights.

"The law on neutrality prohibits overflights by parties to the conflict that serve a military purpose related to the conflict. Permitted are humanitarian and medical transits, including the transport of wounded persons, as well as overflights that are unrelated to the conflict," the government said in a statement.

What Americans think about the war Earlier, a March 11 Associated Press report indicated that Americans are divided along party lines regarding U.S. military action against Iran, with most polls showing that opposition exceeds support. Many Americans are concerned that such military actions may make the U.S. “less safe,” even as they view Iran as a security threat.

We totally demolished Kharg Island, but we may hit it a few more times just for fun.

A recent Quinnipiac University Poll conducted last weekend found that 53% of registered voters oppose U.S. strikes on Iran, about 40% support them, and roughly 10% remain unsure. Similarly, a new Ipsos poll shows that disapproval of the military actions is higher than approval.

(With inputs from agencies)