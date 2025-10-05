White House warns federal layoffs could start if Trump sees shutdown talks failing

The Trump administration has warned that mass layoffs of federal workers could be imminent if negotiations with congressional Democrats fail, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.

Speaking to CNN, Hassett emphasized that layoffs would only occur if the president concludes that negotiations are “absolutely going nowhere.”

Despite the warning, Hassett expressed cautious optimism that a shutdown and mass federal layoffs could still be avoided. He suggested that Democrats might yield in negotiations, allowing Congress to reach a deal on funding measures.

The remarks come as the US edges closer to a potential long-term government shutdown, raising concerns about disruptions to federal services and pay for hundreds of thousands of federal employees.