Trump meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni over US tariff deal with EU: ‘Make The West Great Again’ | Top points

US President Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday to discuss the chances of cutting a tariff deal for the European Union. During a press conference at the Oval Office in Washington, Georgia Meloni said, "The goal for me is to Make the West Great Again. I think we can do it together."

“We can," Donald Trump agreed.

Trump tariffs US President Donald Trump paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on more 75 countries, including the EU and India, claiming those countries have agreed to engage in trade discussions with the US.

In response, the EU also put the retaliatory tariffs on hold for 90 days to give time for negotiations with Washington.

Here's all that happened during Trump, Meloni meeting 1. Trump expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.

At a bilateral lunch with Meloni, Trump told reporters, “There'll be a trade deal. 100 per cent. Why you think there won't be? Of course, there'll be a trade deal.”

"They want to make one very, very much. We're gonna make a trade deal. I fully expect it, but it will be a fair deal," he added.

2. Alongside visiting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Trump said, "I don't hold Zelensky responsible but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started." He added, “I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job, OK? I am not a big fan.”

3. Trump said further that a deal with Ukraine on extracting the war-wracked country's strategic minerals could be reached next week. "We have a minerals deal which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday... next Thursday. Soon. And I assume they're going to live up to the deal. So we'll see. But we have a deal on that," Trump said.

4. Trump made a comment on Meloni, saying, “I do like her very much. She's a great Prime Minister. I think she's doing a fantastic job in Italy. We're very proud of her. I knew her as a very early Prime Minister, and I knew she had great talent. She's one of the real leaders of the world.”

5. Italian PM Meloni said Thursday at the White House that she aimed to invite President Trump to make an official visit to Italy and organise a meeting with EU officials to discuss trade.

Meloni also confirmed that Trump has accepted an official invitation to visit Rome in the "near future." Meloni said, "The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think we can do it together.”

6. Trump also talked about reaching a "very good" trade deal with China, even as the US imposed steep tariffs of up to 245 per cent on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory actions.

"We're going to make a deal. I think we're going to make a very good deal with China," Trump said, as reported by The Hill.

He also told reporters he thought the US would have "very little problem making a deal with Europe or anybody else."

7. Commenting on broader trade negotiations, Trump said that, "everybody wants to make a deal, and if they don't want to make a deal, we'll make the deal for them."

8. Trump also responded to a reporter who claimed the US President called European nations "parasites". The President said, "I haven't said it. I don't even know what you're talking about."