Trump meets Jeanine Pirro amid concerns over her future as attorney for dropping Reflecting Pool case against Olympian

Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, met with US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) at the White House, days after Trump said that she "choked" and "folded like an umbrella" in dropping charges last week against those charged with damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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The meeting between Pirro and Trump came amid questions over her future in the position, ABC News reported, citing sources. While the White House did not respond to questions about the meeting, an official, when asked about Pirro's future in the role, referred to comments Trump made earlier in the Oval Office criticising her decision to drop the case.

Also Read | Reflecting Pool damage case: Former US Olympian David Hearn indicted

According to sources, the US President has privately discussed with aides whether he should fire Pirro, while cautioning that nothing on the matter is final until Trump says it.

Trump 'disappointed' with Pirro: Here's why Speaking at an Oval Office event earlier on Monday, Trump said he was "very disappointed" by Pirro's decision to drop the felony indictment against three-time Olympian canoeist David Hearn. In a 20-page court filing, Pirro said the damage was the result of "flawed installation by the contractor" rather than vandalism, contradicting claims she and the US President had previously made.

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Pirro's office drops more Reflecting Pool charges CBS News reported on Monday that, amid the internal disagreements within the Trump administration over the decision to seek the dismissal of a felony charge against Hearn, prosecutors in Washington moved to drop charges against three other defendants facing similar allegations.

While withdrawing the case, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia said that new information suggested it was "difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism." She cited internal National Park Service communication from June 11 that raised concerns over the peeling pool liner more than a week before the Olympian was arrested. Separately, misdemeanour charges against three others were also dropped in connection with the damage to the pool.

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Also Read | Trump Rebukes DOJ Ally Pirro for Dropping Reflecting Pool Case

Trump's criticism and shifting remarks However, despite Pirro's filing, Trump continued to allege that the damage to the Reflecting Pool was caused by vandals cutting and tearing the pool lining and said she "made a mistake" and "choked" under pressure from the judge in the case. He later added that she "folded like an umbrella."

Speaking in the Oval Office, he said, "The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine. And frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department, and I guess she choked."

Last week, in a Truth Social post, Trump, who has long insisted that vandals damaged the Reflecting Pool, rebuked Pirro's decision to drop the case against Hearn, who said he only touched a piece of the liner that had peeled from the bottom and pleaded not guilty.

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However, he later acknowledged that the project's contractor might have had something to do with the damage, as they were rushed to finish the project before the Fourth of July.

He said, "So now I'm not saying I was 100% thrilled with the contractor, but the contractor was rushing. We wanted to get it open for July 4th, and we got it done. But in addition, there was vandalism."

The developments have intensified scrutiny over Pirro's future as the Trump administration faces growing questions over its handling of the Reflecting Pool case.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.