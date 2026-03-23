Trump mocks Schumer over ‘fund ICE’ gaffe in senate remarks | Watch

US President Donald Trump publicly mocked Chuck Schumer after the Senate minority leader briefly misspoke during remarks on the chamber floor.

Trump highlighted the moment in a social media post: “Schumer got ‘discombobulated’ in the Senate yesterday, and said, ‘WE MUST FUND ICE,’ prior to correcting himself,” Trump wrote. “Thank you Chuck, I agree!”

Schumer quickly corrected the statement to say: “We must fund TSA now.”

Shutdown fight and legislative gridlock The remark came amid an ongoing standoff over funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Senate Democrats are currently filibustering a Republican-backed election bill, the SAVE America Act, while also pushing for targeted funding measures.

Schumer’s argument centered on the impact of the shutdown, particularly disruptions at airport security checkpoints due to lapses in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) funding.

TSA disruptions raise travel concerns With DHS funding having lapsed in mid-February, staffing shortages have begun to affect major US airports. Reports of increased absenteeism among TSA officers have led to longer wait times, especially during the busy spring break travel season.

Schumer used the moment to urge immediate action: “We must fund TSA now.”

Democrats attempted to pass a standalone funding bill for TSA, but Republicans blocked the effort, arguing that broader DHS funding is critical to national security.

ICE funding becomes flashpoint Trump seized on Schumer’s initial slip to reinforce a key Republican talking point: that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations are not immediately affected by the current funding lapse.

According to Republicans, ICE funding had already been secured through prior legislation, reducing the urgency compared to other DHS functions.

Tensions linked to Minnesota incidents The funding dispute is also tied to heightened political tensions following deadly immigration enforcement incidents in Minnesota. Fatal shootings during ICE operations—including the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti—have intensified scrutiny of federal immigration tactics.