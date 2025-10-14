Trump moves Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom ceremony to Rose Garden to showcase photo wall mocking Biden

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk would be moved to the Rose Garden.

“Just got back from the Middle East. What a point in time it was!!!” Trump wrote, adding that the crowd for Kirk’s ceremony was “so big and enthusiastic” that it warranted the move.

The relocation allows guests to view Trump’s recently renovated Rose Garden and the Presidential Wall of Fame, which includes a photo wall depicting President Joe Biden as an autopen.

He wrote, “The crowd for Charlie K’s Presidential Medal of Freedom presentation is so big and enthusiastic that I moved it out to the new Rose Garden, where everyone can see the Presidential Wall of Fame and the Palm Court renovation.”

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in September during a college debate in Utah. The event marks a high-profile tribute to his influence on young conservatives and his symbolic role in the MAGA movement.

The ceremony highlights Kirk’s influence on young voters and his contributions to conservative causes, cementing his legacy as a polarizing yet pivotal figure in American politics.

The assassination has become a rallying point for Trump, who has used it to energize his political base and call for action. The Trump administration has since deployed multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and IRS, to investigate the death.

At the same time, Trump has downplayed violence from right-wing groups, maintaining that political violence is primarily a left-wing problem. Authorities have found no evidence that the suspect in Kirk’s killing acted with any group.

Kirk was a key figure in conservative politics and played a major role in mobilizing young voters for Trump’s 2024 campaign. While supporters hailed him as a champion of free speech, critics argue he helped mainstream extremist and divisive views, particularly against LGBTQ and civil rights.