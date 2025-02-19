Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders and a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding in vitro fertilization (IVF) access, strengthening White House oversight of federal agencies, and increasing transparency on government spending.
One executive order directs a study on expanding and making IVF treatments more affordable, following through on a campaign promise that diverges from some Republican positions. Another executive order mandates that all federal agencies, including independent ones, operate under White House supervision, reinforcing presidential authority over regulatory and budgetary decisions. Additionally, a presidential memorandum titled "Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending" instructs federal departments to publicly disclose details of terminated programs and discontinued funding to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently.
On February 18, 2025, Trump signed an Executive Order mandating that all federal agencies operate under White House oversight. The order asserts that, under Article II of the US Constitution, all executive power is vested in the President, making agency officials and employees subject to presidential supervision.
Under the new directive:
The Executive Order targets independent agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which have previously operated without direct presidential oversight. These agencies:
The President has issued a memorandum directing all executive departments and agencies to publicly disclose details on terminated programs, cancelled contracts, and discontinued federal funding. This initiative, titled "Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending," aims to ensure taxpayer dollars are used in ways that directly benefit the American people.
The memorandum criticises past spending on projects that do not align with national interests, particularly overseas initiatives and bureaucratic programs. It asserts that taxpayer money should be used to directly benefit Americans rather than fund ideological projects.
Federal agencies are required to disclose spending cuts in compliance with existing laws, regulations, and contractual terms. The directive instructs agencies to maximize public access to this information while adhering to legal constraints.
