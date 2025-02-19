Trump moves to rein in federal agencies, orders transparency on government waste after expanding IVF access

US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders and a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding in vitro fertilization (IVF) access, strengthening White House oversight of federal agencies, and increasing transparency on government spending.

One executive order directs a study on expanding and making IVF treatments more affordable, following through on a campaign promise that diverges from some Republican positions. Another executive order mandates that all federal agencies, including independent ones, operate under White House supervision, reinforcing presidential authority over regulatory and budgetary decisions. Additionally, a presidential memorandum titled "Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending" instructs federal departments to publicly disclose details of terminated programs and discontinued funding to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently.

Trump moves to rein in independent agencies On February 18, 2025, Trump signed an Executive Order mandating that all federal agencies operate under White House oversight. The order asserts that, under Article II of the US Constitution, all executive power is vested in the President, making agency officials and employees subject to presidential supervision.

Regulatory and budgetary oversight Under the new directive:

All agencies, including independent ones, must submit draft regulations for White House review, except for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions.

Agencies must align their priorities and strategic plans with White House directives.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will oversee the financial allocations of independent agencies to ensure tax dollars are spent efficiently.

The President and the Attorney General will provide legal interpretations for executive agencies to maintain consistency. Ending unchecked power of independent agencies The Executive Order targets independent agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which have previously operated without direct presidential oversight. These agencies:

Implement regulations with major economic and policy implications without presidential review.

Use taxpayer funds and set priorities independently.

Will now be subject to presidential oversight to ensure accountability. President orders radical transparency on sasteful spending The President has issued a memorandum directing all executive departments and agencies to publicly disclose details on terminated programs, cancelled contracts, and discontinued federal funding. This initiative, titled "Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending," aims to ensure taxpayer dollars are used in ways that directly benefit the American people.

Focus on eliminating unnecessary expenses The memorandum criticises past spending on projects that do not align with national interests, particularly overseas initiatives and bureaucratic programs. It asserts that taxpayer money should be used to directly benefit Americans rather than fund ideological projects.

