Trump moves to withdraw $10 billion IRS lawsuit linked to leaked tax records

US President Donald Trump has moved to withdraw his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. This comes amid reports that his administration is considering the creation of a multibillion-dollar fund to compensate some of his political allies.

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The disclosure was made on Monday (May 18) in a federal court filing in Florida, where the lawsuit had been pending since last year.

The case centered on the unauthorized release of Trump’s confidential tax records.

Report suggests deal could include $1.7 Bbllion fund According to reports first published by ABC News, Trump was prepared to drop the lawsuit as part of a proposed agreement that could establish a $1.7 billion compensation fund for allies who believe they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted.

The court filing itself did not specify any settlement terms or confirm details about the proposed fund.

The reported plan immediately triggered criticism from Democrats and legal watchdog groups, who argued the idea could amount to politically motivated compensation.

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Jamie Raskin calls proposal “unconstitutional” Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sharply criticized the proposal during an appearance on ABC.

“This, of course, is a political grievance fund that Donald Trump can use to pay off his friends,” Raskin said.

He added: “If these people have a valid cause of action, they should bring it to the court like every other American does.”

Raskin further argued that any compensation should be determined through the judicial process rather than executive action.

“But the idea that Donald Trump can just pass it out like a pardon is absurd,” he said.

Claims of political targeting The proposed compensation fund appears tied to Trump’s longstanding allegations that the Justice Department under former President Joe Biden was “weaponized” against him and his allies.

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Trump has repeatedly pointed to the criminal cases brought against him between his two terms in office, including allegations related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Several of Trump’s aides and hundreds of supporters linked to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot were also prosecuted.

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland has consistently denied accusations that the Justice Department acted with political bias.

Garland previously stated that prosecutorial decisions were based on “facts, evidence and the law.”

Tax leak case stemmed from IRS contractor conviction Trump’s lawsuit followed the conviction of former IRS contractor Charles Edward Littlejohn, who pleaded guilty to leaking confidential tax information involving Trump and other wealthy Americans.

Littlejohn, who worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, was sentenced in 2024 to five years in prison.

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Trump earlier suggested settlement money could go to charity Earlier this year, Trump hinted that any potential damages from the lawsuit might be donated.

“I think what we’ll do is do something for charity,” Trump said in February.

He added: “We could make it a substantial amount. Nobody would care because it’s going to go to numerous very good charities.”

In April, lawyers representing Trump requested a 90-day pause in the case to allow both sides to explore a possible settlement.

The filing stated: “This limited pause will neither prejudice the parties nor delay ultimate resolution.”

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