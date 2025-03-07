Trump news updates LIVE: Trump claims India will cut tariffs ‘way down’

Trump news updates LIVE: US President Donald Trump is addressing the media, with expectations high regarding key policy announcements and ongoing developments in his administration.
While the White House did not disclose specific topics beforehand, Trump's remarks come as the country faces rising economic concerns, including weaker-than-expected job growth in February, the impact of his federal workforce cuts, and newly implemented trade tariffs.
Trump is also expected to discuss foreign policy matters, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war and his recent threat of new sanctions on Moscow.
The media briefing follows a period of heightened political and economic activity, with analysts closely monitoring Trump's statements for any major policy shifts or new initiatives.
US President Donald Trump declared that the US "has been taken advantage of by everyone," but vowed that "it stops now."
US President Donald Trump criticised the European Union, calling it "a terrible abuser" and repeating his claim that the bloc was created to "take advantage" of the US.
He added, "They’re not taking advantage when I’m in charge."
US President Donald Trump tells reporters that India imposes "massive tariffs" on the US and stated that the country intends to reduce those measures "way down".
"Canada has been taking advantage of us for years with tariffs on lumber and dairy products," US President Donald Trump told reporters. He stated that the US will impose "the exact same tariff" on Canadian dairy products "unless they remove it."
“We may do it as early as today, or we’ll wait until Monday or Tuesday. But that’s what we’re going to do; we’re going to charge the same thing. It’s not fair, never has been fair, and they’ve treated our farmers badly."
US President Donald Trump is delivering remarks from the Oval Office following the release of the first full jobs report of his second administration, and just a day after postponing tariffs on various goods from Mexico and Canada.
US President Donald Trump declared that South African farmers fleeing for safety reasons will be granted a "rapid pathway to Citizenship" in the United States.
"...any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!," wrote Donald Trump on Truth Social.
US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that his administration is halting all federal funding to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of farmers in the country.
"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding."
“The first line of the post is the most important. For many months, the US has been focused on the victory of Ukraine. Now there is recognition of the reality the Ukrainian position on the battlefield is bad," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told CNN in response to Trump's Friday social media post, which begins by stating that Moscow is "pounding" Ukraine.
“The truth is, Ukraine has lost, because they trusted and relied on the previous White House. In terms of new sanctions, we have faced so many sanctions already and they have not stopped from realizing our goals," Zakharova added. (CNN)
US President Donald Trump has announced that he is "strongly considering" imposing large-scale economic sanctions on Russia in response to its intensified military offensive in Ukraine. In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised the urgency of diplomatic negotiations while threatening severe financial measures.
"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote.
"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" he added.
