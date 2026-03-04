Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair to replace Jerome Powell

If confirmed, Warsh would take charge of monetary policy decisions at a critical time for inflation management, interest rates, and financial stability.

Kevin Warsh, Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution and lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 4) formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to serve as the next chair of the US central bank.

According to the White House notice, Warsh would serve a four-year term beginning February 1. The nomination now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Next step: Senate Banking Committee hearing

The next procedural step is a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, where lawmakers will question the nominee on economic policy, regulatory priorities, and the future direction of the Federal Reserve.

Following the hearing, the committee will vote on whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate for confirmation.

This is a developing story.

