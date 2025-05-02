Trump nominates Mike Waltz for UN ambassador amid ‘Signal Gate’ row; Rubio to serve interim role as NSA

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is nominating Mike Waltz as United Nations ambassador while Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take over Waltz’s duties on an interim role.

He posted on his Truth Social account, “I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first.”

“I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, JD Vance explained that Donald Trump removed Mike Waltz from his role as national security adviser because the President believed Floridian would be a “better UN ambassador” and former congressman’s nomination should be considered as a promotion

“We brought Mike on to do some serious reforms of the National Security Council. He has done that,” Vance told Fox News “Special Report” host Bret Baier. “I like Mike. I think he’s a great guy. He’s got the trust of both me and the president, but we also thought that he’d make a better UN ambassador as we get beyond this stage of the reforms that we’ve made to the National Security Council.”