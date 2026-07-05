Trump offers to help end Ukraine war in 90-minute call with Putin, Kremlin says

US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly 90 minutes on Saturday, offering to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine ahead of next week's NATO summit in Turkey, according to the Kremlin.

The call came as Trump also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who described their conversation as "very good" and said the two leaders agreed to continue discussions at the NATO meeting.

Trump offers to help end war Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Trump reiterated his willingness to help broker an end to the conflict.

"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said, according to Reuters.

He described the conversation between Trump and Putin as "business-like and quite constructive."

Russia reiterates stance According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Russia continues to seek "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."

Ushakov also accused Ukraine and its European allies of "counting on extending and even escalating the conflict, and on terrorism against civilians," referring to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

He added that Putin said Russian forces were "confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another" on the battlefield.

Dispute over Kostiantynivka The Kremlin's account followed Russian claims that its forces had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

However, Zelensky and Ukraine's General Staff rejected the claim, saying Ukrainian forces continue to control the city.

Russia has maintained that any peace settlement must include full Russian control over the Donbas region, a condition Ukraine has repeatedly rejected.

US envoys to continue mediation Ushakov said Trump told Putin that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a peace deal and were prepared to make another visit to Moscow.

He also said Putin expressed hope that US diplomatic efforts related to the Iran conflict would "allow for mutually acceptable long-term solutions to be found on key issues of a settlement."

Putin also renewed his invitation for Trump to visit Moscow, Ushakov said.

Zelensky: 'Real prospect' to end war In a post on Telegram, Zelensky said he discussed developments along the 1,200-km front line with Trump.

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," Zelensky said.