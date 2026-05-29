Trump officials push for $250 bills featuring his portrait. Will he be first living president to feature on currency?

Officials in President Donald Trump's administration have pushed the office responsible for printing US currency to create a $250 bill featuring Trump’s portrait. This move would mark the first time in more than 150 years that a living person has appeared on US currency.

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Since last year, two political appointees at the US Treasury Department, Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, have repeatedly urged staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to prepare samples of the note, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing employees who said the move raises concerns because federal law allows only deceased people to appear on bills.

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Treasury Department prepares mock-up designs As part of the ongoing effort, Beach provided the agency's staff with mock-up designs for the note in August and September last year. This included one that showed Trump's face in the centre of the $250 bill between the signatures of the president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

British painter Iain Alexander is reportedly the artist behind the designed mock-up and said that he had spoken with the US President regarding it. He added that Trump suggested changes to his original design, such as adding the colours of the American flag and a logo commemorating the 250th anniversary of the country's founding.

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“He likes to call me his favorite British artist,” said Alexander, a former competitive swimmer and DJ who describes himself as a royal portrait artist of Queen Elizabeth II and others.

Trump admin pushes currency change The report suggests that since 1866, no living person has appeared on the nation's currency, after it was banned when the image of a mid-level Treasury bureaucrat appeared on a five-cent note. A bill that would allow Trump to appear on a $250 bill was introduced in Congress last year to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary but has stalled.

A Treasury Department spokesperson, in a statement, said the printing office “is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence” in response to the proposed legislation.

The statement added, "Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation."

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Legal issues dismissed by Trump appointees Citing sources, the report added that Patricia “Patty” Solimene, the director of the printing bureau, repeatedly explained to Beach and Brown the legal and procedural obstacles involved in producing the note, adding that it would take years longer than they envisioned.

"She had told them we’re not authorized to do this. We can’t progress any further, and all the stakeholders have not even met to discuss the next steps,” said one of the employees. “Currency often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, particularly one of such high value.”

Solimene said Treasury management suddenly reassigned her from her position on April 27. In an email sent to colleagues the following day, she said she was leaving with a “heavy heart.” According to her farewell email, Solimene said she had been moved to another role within the Treasury Department and noted that the decision to leave was “not my choice.”

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Additionally, the former director of the printing bureau and her staff agreed to another request made by the administration, which was to print $100 bills featuring Trump's signature. Those bills will be the first in American history to bear a sitting president's signature and are currently being printed at the bureau's downtown facility in Washington.

The push for a $250 bill aligns with the Trump administration’s broader plans to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, with celebrations set to begin in July. The US President has reportedly suggested constructing a 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, along with a “Garden of Heroes” in Washington featuring 250 statues.

Last month, the State Department also announced plans to issue commemorative passports bearing Trump’s portrait and signature for the anniversary celebrations, a step that did not require congressional approval.

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Key Takeaways The push for a $250 bill featuring Trump's portrait raises questions about legality, as federal law prohibits living individuals on currency.

The initiative is part of broader plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, including other notable projects.

The challenges faced by the Treasury in producing a new bill highlight the complexities involved in U.S. currency design and approval processes.