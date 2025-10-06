Trump on $1 coin for 2026. Treasury explores dollar featuring President for America's 250th birthday

The US Treasury Department is reportedly exploring the minting of a $1 coin bearing President Donald Trump’s likeness on both sides to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding in 2026. The proposed coin designs are currently in draft form.

One side of the coin features Trump’s profile, positioned above the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and the dates “1776–2026.” The reverse side depicts Trump raising a clenched fist, mirroring a widely circulated photo taken moments after he survived an assassination attempt during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT,” referencing Trump’s rally chant after the attack, circle the edge of this side of the coin.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the authenticity of the draft designs on X, writing: “No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.”

Beach added: “Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”